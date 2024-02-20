Although Sony has refused to share official information in the past, analysts and multiple reports claim that the PlayStation 5 Pro It is real and, best of all, it would arrive this year. In this way, new information has revealed when this would happen, and it seems that we will not have to wait long for this to happen, since this improved console could arrive at the end of 2024.

According to Serkan Toto, CEO of Kantan Games and analyst, told CNBC in an interview, that the PlayStation 5 Pro would hit the market at the end of 2024. Although he did not share a more specific date, he noted that this is a result of Sony's recent financial report, which mentions that the company expects PS5 sales to begin to decline this year. This is what Toto commented on the matter:

“There seems to be a broad consensus in the gaming industry that Sony is preparing to launch a PS5 Pro in the second half of 2024. And Sony will want to make sure it has a great piece of hardware ready when GTA 6 arrives in 2025, a release that will be a huge boost for the entire industry.”

With this, Having a PS5 Pro before 2025 would prepare Sony and consumers for the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI sometime next year, which is expected to boost console sales considerably.

As if that were not enough, another analyst has pointed out that The price of the standard PlayStation 5 will not drop when the PS5 Pro is available, something that did happen with the PS4, this because the company's sales were not as successful as expected. Let us remember that, although in the last fiscal quarter it was revealed that 8.2 million consoles were sold between October and December 2023, this was not enough for Sony.

Overall, the company is in a difficult situation. The PS5 is in its fourth year on the market, and although the console continues to sell at a great rate, the company's expectations have not been met. Prior to its last report, it had been mentioned that 25 million hardware units were expected to be sold by March 31, 2024. This number has been reduced, and now only 21 million units are contemplated.

Along with this, Sony has already confirmed that We will not see new games from its most important properties during 2024 and early 2025, something that will considerably affect console sales in the next 12 months. Although there are still important third party exclusives for the first half of the year, such as Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Stellar Blade and Rise of the Roninthere is no big supply for the second half of 2024.

In this way, the arrival of the PS5 Pro at the end of this year would make a lot of sense, and It would give Sony an increase in sales that it will surely need. Unlike the PS5 Slim, an upgraded version of the console would not only attract new consumers, but players who already have a standard PS5 would be willing to purchase this new piece of hardware.

We can only wait to see what Sony's plans will be, and considering that there is talk of a launch for the end of 2024, It is very likely that official information will arrive in a couple of months. On related topics, no, the PS5 is not in its last stage of life. Likewise, Profeco issues a lawsuit against Sony for the PS5.

It's about time a PS5 Pro hits the market. While my standard day one PS5 still works pretty well, there are elements I'd like to see improved, primarily the console's cooling. Along with this, the possibility of finally having games that run at 4K and 60fps is something that would attract more than one.

Via: CNBC