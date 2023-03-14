in this 2023 playstation 5 It has been three years since it was officially launched on the market, and as is customary in the console market, revisions are released from time to time with certain changes to the hardware. And so, it has been rumored that the Pro version of this device would already be on the way, there would even be an approximate launch window.

According to what sites like insiders Gamingthe console would be arriving by the end of 2024, this to allow time for the fourth anniversary of the current version of stores to be fulfilled. For its part, it has been mentioned on countless occasions that the device would have a removable disk drive, this in order to lower production costs.

This would have been mentioned by a company spokesperson to the media:

This is just the beginning of the new hardware coming to PlayStation users of this generation.

So far, the year has started a bit slow for PlayStationsince there are no new games on the horizon to arrive this year, nothing beyond Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and also the DLC of Horizon Forbidden West. Perhaps they want the focus on 2023 be the PSVR2all to then start throwing their strong cards in the 2024.

All this from PS5 Pro it’s still a rumour.

Via: Insider Gaming

Editor’s note: At the moment it does not make much sense to think about the next version of the hardware, first it would be necessary to sell some devices that are already in stores and then move on to the next thing. We’ll see if Sony has something to say soon.