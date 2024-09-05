Sony would be preparing the revelation with an event scheduled for mid-September, according to recent leaks. The user known as Lunatic Ignus who has gained notoriety for releasing advance information about video games and industry events, claims that the announcement will take place on September 19 or 20. This new version of the console would be a more powerful version of the PS5 standard and would be accompanied by a “great presentation,” according to the same leaker on his Discord server.

Sony is holding a pretty big State of Play next week, the “big” announcement you’re all eagerly awaiting will take place on Tuesday – Wednesday.

Lunatic Ignus hasn’t specified what this presentation might include, but it’s likely to be a series of exclusive titles or game announcements that will take advantage of the advanced capabilities of the new hardware. Additionally, this isn’t the only source to have mentioned the PlayStation 5 Pro in recent weeks. Another well-known leaker, billbil-kun, He also gave details, stating that the console will be available this year.

The design has been the subject of speculation, they say it could be similar to a “Slim” version of the current one PS5albeit with significant improvements in performance and graphics power. Although there is still no official information from Sony, the coincidence in dates between both leakers has increased expectations in the gaming community.

With these rumors, everything points to the fact that Sony is looking to make a statement in the console competition, with a bid to improve the gaming experience for those seeking the highest possible performance. However, fans will have to wait a few more weeks to officially find out what the Japanese company’s next generation of hardware will bring.

We will have to wait until next week for that Sony talk about the alleged event.

Via: Lunatic Ignis