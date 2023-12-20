In July 2013, after 160 weeks on the market, the PlayStation 4 managed to sell more than 50 million units. Now, today, Sony has revealed that by December 9, 2023, 161 weeks after its launch, he PlayStation 5 has reached 50 million units sold.

When this was made known, Jim Ryan, who has left his position as CEO of SIE, issued the following message:

“Achieving this PS5 sales milestone is a testament to the unwavering support of the global PlayStation community and their passion for the incredible experiences created by the talented developers at PlayStation Studios and our partners. We're grateful for all of our players who have joined the PS5 journey so far, and we're thrilled that this is the first holiday season since its launch that we have a full supply of PS5 consoles, so anyone who wants to get one can to get one”.

While it is true that the PlayStation 4 managed to sell 50 million units in one less week, it is important to remember that The PlayStation 5 had a very complicated launch. The COVID pandemic caused a series of production and distribution problems that were not seen until this year. Likewise, resale was a factor that prevented people from owning one of these consoles during their first months.

If it weren't for these complications, it is very likely that the PlayStation 5 would have overcome these complications a couple of months ago. Likewise, this is not the only milestone that Sony wants to break with its new console. The company expects that by the end of the current fiscal year, which will end on March 31, 2024, Annual sales of the PS5 reach 25 million unitswhich would exceed the 22.6 million that the PlayStation 2 reached in its best year.

We only have to see if the arrival of the PlayStation 5 Slim and year-end sales manage to boost the number of consoles in the hands of the public.

Editor's Note:

The PlayStation 5 is a great console. Not only does it have a great selection of exclusives, both first and third party, but it is also good hardware. Even my day one console has not suffered from any serious problem that would prompt me to buy another model.

Via: VGC