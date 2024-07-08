The reason for this delay is due to the fact that the console versions of the city builder “ have not achieved stability and performance targets” established by the studio and, despite the progress made, some unresolved issues have been found that negatively impact the overall gaming experience, which have therefore forced the publication to be postponed.

Via a blog post published by Paradox Interactive, the company announced that the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of Cities Skylines 2 they were postponed . They will therefore not be available in October, as previously planned, and at the moment the team is unable to indicate a new release date precise, which cannot be excluded, could even slip to the beginning of 2025.

Words from the Paradox Interactive team

“Dear console players, we would like to update you on the console release schedule for Cities: Skylines 2. Unfortunately, we have not yet reached the stability and performance objectives that they had set for these versions. Without a “Release Candidate” (RC) we are unable to meet the October release window”, reads the post published by Paradox Interactive on the official forum of the game.

A glimpse of a city created in Cities: Skylines 2

As mentioned at the beginning, Paradox Interactive is currently working on some larger issues and unfortunately is unable to offer a more precise new release window for the game on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S at the moment, also due to the testing and certification processes, with more details on this matter likely coming next month.

“While we are making slow but steady progress, there are still unresolved issues that impact the game in ways that are detrimental to the experience we want to provide to players. We expect to create a new “RC” in August. This evaluation will determine whether we can begin the certification process and provide a solid release date, or whether additional issues need to be addressed.”

“We realize this is disappointing and not what we had hoped for. However, we are committed to keeping you informed throughout this development process. We thank you for your understanding and support.”

Paradox hinted at the console versions of Cities: Skylines 2 last month, in conjunction with the launch of the long-awaited free update with a new economy system. At that time, the October launch was reiterated, but it was specified that the game was still going through a series of tests to ensure the necessary level of performance and stability. In short, this delay will make anyone who was eagerly awaiting the game on console turn up their noses, but at the very least it should avoid the problems seen at the launch of the PC version.