Nintendo has not been the only company to share its financial data for the last fiscal year. A few hours ago, PlayStation revealed the performance of the PS5 between April 2021 and March 2022. Although the numbers are positive considering the global situation, the sales of the console failed to reach the estimates that were had in mind.

In accordance with Sony, the PlayStation 5 has sold a total of 19.3 million units since its launch in November 2020. In total, the company has reported sales of 11.5 million consoles over the last year. Thus, there is talk of only an increase of two million consoles compared to the third quarter of the fiscal year. In comparison, during the same period of the previous year, 3.3 million sales were reported.

The 11.5 million sales represent a decrease compared to the 14.8 million units that were expected to be sold throughout the last year. For its part, the PS4 sold an additional million consoles, thus achieving a total of 116.9 million. Without a doubt, the shortage of components and production problems continue to affect PlayStation, something that has caused this company to sell less than the Xbox Series X | S in certain regions.

On the other hand, mention is made that the number of subscribers to PS Plus has decreased from the 48 million that we saw during the corresponding quarter at the end of 2021, to 47.4 registered in the last three months. Similarly, 106 million active users were registered, a similar amount to what was seen at the end of last year.

By last, in the fourth quarter of 2021, 70.5 million software units were sold, of which 14.5 million correspond to PlayStation Studios. This is an increase from the 61.4 million games, of which 7.9 million were from PlayStation Studios, that we saw in the same period last year.

PlayStation is going through a difficult period. Along with the production problems, there is no great promise for this year, apart from god of war ragnarok. Perhaps 2022 will be the worst year for Sony’s console. We can only wait and see how the company reacts to this data.

Via: Bloomberg