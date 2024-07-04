He Playstation 4 It is one of the most successful consoles in history. With more than 117 million units sold, this hardware not only marked a before and after for Sony, but It also helped AMD, a company that could have gone bankrupt if it hadn’t been for the launch of this platform in 2013.

Through his official LinkedIn account, Renato Fragale, senior director of gaming and consumer OEM client business at AMD, has pointed out that the launch of the PlayStation 4 was so big, which prevented the company from going bankrupt. This is what he had to say about it:

“[El trabajo de AMD con Sony fue] seen as one of the most successful launches in AMD history, helping AMD avoid bankruptcy.”

Prior to the launch of the PlayStation 4, AMD was suffering from multiple monetary problems, and they were not experiencing the desired success, so many believed that the company’s days were numbered. However, Salvation came when AMD developed the semi-custom Accelerated Processing Unit (APU) for the PS4Speaking to The Inquirer in 2013, the company said it was the most powerful APU it had built at the time.

Nowadays, AMD is one of the most important companies in chip construction. On a related note, AMD’s upcoming PCs will have a similar architecture to the PS5. Similarly, the PS5 outsells the PS4.

Author’s Note:

It’s amazing how things work. If it weren’t for the PlayStation 4, we might not be talking about AMD right now. It’s a very unique success story that makes it clear that collaboration is very important.

Via: LinkedIn