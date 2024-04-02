Months ago it was announced that Jim Ryan, the former CEO of PlayStation, would be leaving the company for reasons that were not fully disclosed, but time has passed and the month has finally arrived for the executive to be relegated from the position, but before that he has left some information that many of us did not know. Information is included that the best console Sony, the PS2, It managed to sell much more than what had already been mentioned previously, leaving it higher than it already was.

In a recent podcast he talked about what he considers the greatest achievements achieved in the company, and mentions that the device was distributed for just over 160 million units sold, establishing that no one can take the crown from the device. The strange thing here is that the data had never been mentioned in the light, not even by those directly from the company itself, and that raises doubts about whether their words are really true.

The last time data was provided by sony It was in 2012, ensuring that the console had reached the figure of 155 million in sales. The media have added that the other remaining five million were supposedly obtained through the distribution of PS2 and PS3 before the launch of the successor, PS4. So many users would have also taken the consoles and they were not counted, and they were not looking to have three generations running at the same time.

This means that after 2012 there were allegedly more sales that could no longer be counted, but with the stability of PS3 In between, it is unlikely that the previous console continued the distribution since PS4 I was ready to launch into the 2013. So at the moment the numbers have still been left at 155 million, unless administratively declared otherwise, but it is possible that the files will not be found for a couple of months.

Editor's note: I wonder if the figures for these consoles are real, or if they are just rounding without some kind of arguments. We will have to find out later if they have official documents to support Ryan's statement.