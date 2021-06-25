0 COMMENTS
06/25/2021 12:50 pm
In addition to the Mid-Year Offers, the PS Store just received a new batch of sales on multiple award-winning games from PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Of course, I warn you that they will only be available this weekend so you do not have much time to make a decision.
Here we share all the games with discount:
– Returnal – $ 49.69 USD
– Returnal Digital Deluxe Edition – $ 59.99 USD
– Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS4 & PS5 – $ 29.99 USD
– Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5 – $ 49.69 USD
– Demon’s Souls – $ 49.69 USD
– Demon’s Souls Digital Deluxe Edition – $ 70.19 USD
– Sackboy: A Big Adventure PS4 & PS5 – $ 40.19 USD
– Sackboy: A Big Adventure Digital Deluxe Edition – $ 59.99 USD
– Nioh 2 Remastered: The Complete Edition – $ 29.99 USD
– Nioh Remastered – The Complete Edition – $ 29.99 USD
– The Nioh Collection – $ 49.69 USD
– Destruction AllStars Digital Deluxe Edition – $ 29.99 USD
These discounts will be available until 11:59 PM PST on Sunday, June 27.
Fountain: PlayStation Store
