In addition to the Mid-Year Offers, the PS Store just received a new batch of sales on multiple award-winning games from PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Of course, I warn you that they will only be available this weekend so you do not have much time to make a decision.

Here we share all the games with discount:

– Returnal – $ 49.69 USD

– Returnal Digital Deluxe Edition – $ 59.99 USD

– Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS4 & PS5 – $ 29.99 USD

– Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5 – $ 49.69 USD

– Demon’s Souls – $ 49.69 USD

– Demon’s Souls Digital Deluxe Edition – $ 70.19 USD

– Sackboy: A Big Adventure PS4 & PS5 – $ 40.19 USD

– Sackboy: A Big Adventure Digital Deluxe Edition – $ 59.99 USD

– Nioh 2 Remastered: The Complete Edition – $ 29.99 USD

– Nioh Remastered – The Complete Edition – $ 29.99 USD

– The Nioh Collection – $ 49.69 USD

– Destruction AllStars Digital Deluxe Edition – $ 29.99 USD

These discounts will be available until 11:59 PM PST on Sunday, June 27.

Fountain: PlayStation Store