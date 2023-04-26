We are a few days away from the end of April, which means that there will be new free games on different platforms where a membership is paid in exchange for being able to carry out online activities. As usual, the titles that add to playstation plusdata that has been revealed by a user who usually hits the predictions.

The games in question are GRID Legends (PS5, PS4), Chivalry 2 (PS5, PS4) and Descenders (PS5, PS4). They are of varied styles, so users will be able to have experiences that they may not have played before. As for the day of arrival, it is estimated to be the next may 2 and that the official announcement by PlayStation be done April 27.

It is worth mentioning that players still have time to purchase the titles corresponding to April, either in the Essentials or also that of Extra. Well, remember that many titles like Kena: Bridge of Spirits have been added to the catalogue, which will probably continue to grow for months to come.

Remember that PS Plus It has different levels of membership.

Via: VGC

editor’s note: The truth is, I think they are real, because this user is always right with the titles, so if PlayStation comes out tomorrow to announce them, it’s not surprising at all. The truth is, this month they did see themselves as simpletons.