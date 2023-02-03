NK distancesIn the post-Olympic winter, the most exciting weekend of the season awaits Dutch skaters from tonight. With the World Championship distances (2-5 March) only one global final tournament is on the agenda and the tickets are distributed for the NK distances in Thialf.

,,You just have to qualify, otherwise it’s done”, Jorrit Bergsma doesn’t make it more difficult than it is. The stayer missed the NK and EC all-round, this is the last straw for him and many of his colleagues to make something of the season. ,,Everyone wants to compete in the World Cup, the most important race of the season. And that won’t be a piece of cake.”

Antoinette Rijpma-De Jong

For teammate Antoinette Rijpma-De Jong, the approach is not very different. Already Dutch champion allround, European champion allround. Everything has already worked out. "Now the general for the World Cup awaits with the Dutch National Championships. That European Championship was important, but the World Cup is what makes your season", says the Frisian.

With only two remaining World Cups on usually fairly mediocre ice in Poland, the skaters at the NK in Heerenveen on top ice also get a last good indication of how they are doing, towards the World Cup in the same ice hall.

,,We will not race in Minsk or something like that, but in a full Thialf. So this weekend you want to place and drive fast, because there are only three places”, says Rijpma-De Jong. ,,Also with the thought of two years ago, when I took my first world title in the 3000 meters, in an empty hall. I would like to experience that moment again, but with family.”

Program NK distances

Friday February 3

6:15 p.m.: 5,000 meters men

7.55 pm: First 500 meters men

8:31 p.m.: 1,500 meters women

9:25 p.m.: Second 500 meters men

Saturday February 4

2 p.m.: First 500 meters women

2:40 p.m.: 3,000 meters women

3.44 pm: Second 500 meters women

4:24 pm: 1,500 meters men

Sunday February 5

12:45 p.m.: 10,000 meters men

2:36 p.m.: 5,000 meters women

3:39 pm: 1,000 meters men

4:23 pm: 1,000 meters women

5.10 pm: Mass start men

5.31 pm: Mass start women