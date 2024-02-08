We are on the third day of Sanremo Festival and now, the challenge has come to life. During the second evening, all the artists performed excellently, but at the end of the episode, like every evening, the ranking was made public. The top five of the second evening was determined by both the public vote and that of the radio jury. And, when the first place in the provisional ranking was discovered, the public inside the Ariston exploded. Geolier it's first in the provisional classicand after the announcement Amadeus' wife and son rejoice with joy.

Between 27 singers present at the seventy-fourth edition of the Sanremo Festival, there is Geolier. The young Neapolitan rapper presents himself with the song in dialect, which sets fire not only to the Ariston stage but also to the hearts of his fans. Geolierstage name of Emanuele Palumbo, presents his song at the festival “I'm for me, you're for you”. The melody tells of a love story that, all too powerful, comes to its end. Knowing how to let go of those you love when the story becomes harmful.

From the polls, the song was highly appreciated both by the audience present and at home, and also by the radio. So much so that, in the second evening, it is precisely Geolier to win first place in the provisional ranking. But what leaves everyone speechless is the reaction of son and wife Of Amadues just after the announcement.

The cameras continue Jose And Giovanna Civitillo just after the first place winner was announced. Their emotion truly leaves you speechless. Both, apparently, go crazy for the young Neapolitan rapper. The reaction of son and wife Of Amadeus it quickly went viral on various social media.

Who knows, if this reaction will bring luck to the Neapolitan singer. Given his position, he becomes a formidable opponent in this singing competition.