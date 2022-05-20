A census worker questions a woman in San Martin, Buenos Aires province, on May 18, 2022. Tomas Cuesta (Getty Images)

The inhabitants of Argentina are 47,327,407, according to the first data from the 2022 census, held last Wednesday. The country’s population increased above official projections. It is almost 18% higher than that of the last census, carried out in 2010, when 40.1 million people lived in Argentina, and it is 30% more than that registered at the beginning of the century, when the country had 36.2 million people. population.

The disparity between genders has grown in the last twelve years and the difference is already close to three million, according to provisional data. 47.05% of the inhabitants of Argentina are men, a total of 22.2 million, compared to 52.8% of women, 25 million. For the first time, the respondents could answer that they did not feel identified with either of these two genders but with another, an option indicated by 0.12% of the population, 56,793 people. The percentages of men and women are derived from the responses obtained in the digital modality of the census, to which just over half of the population responded.

In 2010, Argentina had a million more women than men: 20.5 million compared to 19.5 million. The difference was explained by the excess male mortality at all ages, especially after 70 years of age, given the greater life expectancy of women.

The possibility of answering the census questions in advance through the Internet —an option chosen by 50.3% of the population— hastened the collection of data and will also facilitate its subsequent processing.

The National Institute of Statistics and Census reported that in 90 days it will release preliminary data broken down by sex, province and locality and it will be necessary to wait until next year to know the final data and have a precise x-ray of Argentina in 2022.

Among the novelties of the census, he highlighted the inclusion for the first time in the forms of the entire country of questions related to gender identity and Afro and indigenous descent. Referents from both communities trust that the data obtained will contribute to defining public policies aimed at these populations.

“Today we tell who we are, with whom we live, what we do and in this way the INDEC was able to take a picture that will serve us a lot for the future,” Argentine President Alberto Fernández said in a public appearance. It is the first time that homeless people have been surveyed and asked about gender identity. They are huge steps,” Fernández added.

