This Friday the provisional award phase of beach bars for the beaches of Cartagena with the resolution by lottery of the lots in which there has been a tie in the valuation of the offers. All bidders who have received the provisional award will be required to, within seven calendar days certify by means of a visa project the fulfillment of all the conditions of their offers.

Out of a total of 38 installations, 19 chiringuitos were awarded directly by score and in 13 cases there have been ties to points, which have been resolved by lottery. Six facilities, for which no bid has been made, will be offered next week through negotiated procedure to participants in the contest who have not obtained an award, as explained by the contracting delegate councilor, María Amoraga.

The councilor recalled that the bases for the award of the beach bars have been drawn up under the criteria of transparency, legal certainty and agility. They have spoken with the entire sector to find the mechanisms that would allow the participation of all interested parties with the methods that would speed up the procedure.

The Government listened to representatives of the entire sector to prepare the bases. In fact, their contributions were brought into the procedure. The use of the draw as an alternative to other forms of tiebreaker was one of his contributions. “The participants knew the rules and accepted them. We understand the frustration of those who do not get the lot for which they bid, but the rules are the same for everyone, they are transparent and the process has been carried out in record time thanks to the chosen system and the municipal workers “, said the head of hiring.