The Provincial. The tale of tales: previews of the program on Rai 3, 1 October

Il provinciale is the program broadcast on Rai 3 this evening, Sunday 1 October 2023, at 9.20 pm hosted by Federico Quaranta. Below are previews and tonight’s guests.

Previews

In the last seasonal event of Il provinciale we will cross the province of Lecce, Salento. Federico Quaranta’s journey will begin from a book of fairy tales from the 1600s, “The Tale of Tales”, in which the author Giambattista Basile, inspired by the Lucanian territory, collects and translates numerous popular tales. Some of the most important fairy tales known throughout the world owe their fortune to Basile: “Hänsel and Gretel” by the Brothers Grimm takes inspiration from the story “Nennillo and Nennella”, as does “Rapunzolo” from “Petrosinella”; but also “Sleeping Beauty”, “Puss in Boots”, “Cinderella” find their origins in this fundamental text and in these enchanted places.

From the power of the stories we will move on to the suggestion of the territories, in a journey that does not aim to describe Basilicata, but to get to know it. “Il Provinciale” blends literature, history, rural culture, meeting writers, intellectuals and locals, women and men who have chosen to stay or return, convinced that this land has a lot to offer. An anthropological and authentic exploration that allows you to enjoy the incredible views of the sea of ​​Maratea, the wild and uncontaminated peaks of Pollino, the little-known charm of Vulture, the amazement given by the villages in the Lucanian Dolomites and much more.

And from the natural theater of the Calanques – a sort of very evocative open-air nocturnal studio – singers, musicians and actors will perform performances of great artistic value. Furthermore, Mia Canestrini will lead you to the discovery of the fairy-tale animals of this region: the bramea, a nocturnal butterfly that lives only in the Lucanian woods and is in all respects a living fossil; but also the wolf, the black stork, birds of prey. Oral tradition becomes identity and the stories deeply rooted in the past of a territory add a new awareness: the key to knowing ourselves and facing the complex challenges of contemporaneity.

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Il provinciale live on TV and in streaming? The program airs on Rai 3 this evening, Sunday 1 October 2023, at 9.20pm. Also streaming on Rai Play.