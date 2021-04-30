Lino Rodríguez, former president of Asaja in Valladolid, in a February appearance in court. CLAUDIA ALBA. / Europa Press

The Provincial Court of Valladolid has considered the waste of subsidies and the irregular management of the funds of the former leadership of the agrarian union Young Farmers Association (Asaja) to be proven. The court has sentenced the leadership that administered the entity to various prison terms and the payment of compensation worth more than one million euros. The former president, Lino Rodríguez, must spend 10 years and four months in jail for unfair administration, falsification in competition with fraud, misappropriation and falsification of a commercial document. The court has appreciated in all of them the mitigation of undue delay. Rodríguez, president of the organization between 1995 and 2015, alleged in the trial that he was not aware of the charges against him, such as the diversion of money from Asaja for trips, gifts, feasts or celebrations worth tens of thousands of euros. The sentence is not final and those affected can file a cassation appeal before the Supreme Court.

Rodríguez’s partner, Ana Isabel de la Fuente, has also been identified as responsible for a continuing crime of falsifying an official document for which she has been sentenced to two years behind bars. She decided not to testify on the first day of the trial. Former secretary Fernando Redondo has been sentenced to four months in prison for a continuing crime of misappropriation under the mitigating circumstances of reparation for damage and undue delay. Gerardo Rico, a man of confidence for the former leader of the agricultural union, has also received a two-year prison sentence for a continuous crime of misappropriation aggravated by the amount of the fraud.

The Prosecutor’s Office demanded for them, who were arrested in the so-called Operation Cebada, a penalty of 26 years in prison between all and the payment of compensation of almost four million euros to Rodríguez. This will finally have to pay about two million euros while de la Fuente will have to pay more than 100,000 euros and Rico about 80,000. The investigation of what happened starts in 2013, when the treasurer of Asaja Valladolid, Alberto Cano, denounced Lino Rodríguez to learn the details about a European economic party authorized to train farmers and ranchers, but that never resulted in authentic courses. The Ifycar institute, chaired by Lino Rodríguez and initially founded for “agro-rural education and training,” received more than one million public euros between 1995 and 2004, but never got into operation. This body also received almost two million from transfers, obtained through grants, from other sectors linked to Asaja.

The former Asaja leader tried to explain the large outlays by attributing them to “details.” Thus he tried to cover perfumery expenses “for lecturers, collaborators and women of the directors.” He did the same with expenses in restaurants, cinemas or jewelry stores. “It was something assumed by everyone and that could be done as it was a private company,” he declared on February 25. Rodríguez maintained that expenses in restaurants on holidays, such as a banquet of 1,850 euros, were for work reasons, although this just coincided with his son’s communion.

The Prosecutor’s Office alleged during the sessions that Lino Rodríguez moved “without justification” large amounts of money between the accounts, including grants. The public prosecutor states that the defendant received from Asaja and its related companies almost one million euros without a definite cause between 1999 and 2009. The sentence on the former head of Asaja is added to a sentence that he is currently serving two years and eight months in prison for documentary falsification and fraud in the collection of benefits from the Junta de Castilla y León.