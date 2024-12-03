The Provincial Court of Cantabria will judge this Tuesday starting at 10:00 a.m. a man accused of touching his 13-year-old granddaughter on at least three occasions, facts for which the Prosecutor’s Office requests five and a half years in prison for a continued crime of sexual abuse of minors.

According to the document from the Public Ministry, the man, taking advantage of the fact that they lived in the same home and at times when they were alone, “has subjected his granddaughter to touching her breasts, vagina and thighs, and she resisted, who pushed and kicked the accused“.

In addition to the five and a half years in prison, the prosecutor requests for him five years of probation after the end of the prison sentence and five years of disqualification from working with minors.

In terms of civil liability, he requests that the minor be compensated with 10,000 euros for the consequences she suffers, since she presents anxious-depressive symptoms and a strong impact in the personal and social area.

The Government of Cantabria, which has custody of the minor, exercises the private accusation and requests a sentence of seven and a half years in prison, four years of removal and prohibition of communicating with the girl, five years of supervised release and another five years of disqualification from working with minors.