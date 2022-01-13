The Provincial Council of Groningen want the new cabinet to reverse its intention to extract extra gas. This is evident from a Wednesday submitted motion who could count on great support in an emergency debate of the States factions; 40 of the 42 state members voted in favor. If the government does not reverse the decision on additional gas extraction, the province wants the proceeds to go to the people of Groningen in the earthquake area. The Provincial Council also demand that there be a legal end date on which the gas tap of the Groningerveld will be closed permanently.

The province wants the cabinet to do everything it can to convince Germany, which has a high demand for Dutch gas, to obtain gas in other ways. In addition, the Provincial Council is calling on the cabinet to ensure that the construction of a nitrogen factory in Zuidbroek, Groningen, which is intended to make foreign gas suitable for domestic use, proceeds faster.

The Groningen city council also agreed on Wednesday evening with a motion against the cabinet’s extra gas extraction plans. The council unanimously called the plans “unacceptable”.

Delay large users

The emergency debates followed the announcement by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate that it is likely this year twice as much gas from Groningen is needed as expected. According to the then outgoing minister Stef Blok (Economic Affairs and Climate, VVD), this is because the nitrogen plant that is to replace the Groningerveld is ready later than planned. The demand for Dutch gas from Germany is also higher than expected.

A transfer document from the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate to the new State Secretary for Mining Hans Vijlbrief (D66) showed on Wednesday that large-scale Dutch consumers must continue to use Groningen gas for longer than anticipated. The large-scale consumers, including Eneco and Uniper, must get rid of gas from Groningen by 1 October of this year, but according to The Financial Times It is very likely that four and possibly six of the nine large consumers will not meet the legally established end date. According to Gasunie Transport Services (GTS), the delay is due to slow permit processes and delayed legislation.