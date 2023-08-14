The pact between PP and Vox has led the party led by Alberto Núñez Feijóo to the mayors of Valladolid, Burgos, Guadalajara, Toledo and Guadalajara with the extreme right as an ally. These municipalities that govern over 723,000 inhabitants have shown an agenda contrary to the LGTBI symbology, since none of them has placed the rainbow flag during the annual celebration, from June 23 to July 2, of Pride. Likewise, there have been many setbacks in making equality between men and women visible, with the abolition of specific departments and the relocation of this department to other areas.

In cities like Valladolid, they have encouraged the use of private vehicles against cycling, with high economic investments to carry it out, and have sown controversies in cultural matters on issues such as the censorship of plays or the suppression of subsidies for Historical Memory.

Valladolid and Burgos already knew the features of the PP and Vox coalition, since they have governed Castilla y León since 2022, while in Castilla-La Mancha the socialist Emiliano García Page continues to lead the Junta de Comunidades. The PSOE was the most supported party in all these provincial capitals on May 28, but the PP and Vox agreement ousted socialist aspirations. This entente between formations that did not win the elections contrasts with the national position of the PP of Alberto Núñez Feijóo, who claims to govern as his acronym is the most voted force but without having sufficient support to form a parliamentary majority.

Valladolid

Jesús Julio Carnero, on May 28. Photogenic/Claudia Alba (Europa Press)

The main effort of PP and Vox in Valladolid (300,000 inhabitants) consists in traffic management in these first moments of the legislature. Both coincided in the campaign in defending setbacks in sustainable mobility such as removing bike lanes or suppressing lanes for taxis and buses in favor of private vehicles, alleging that “the city is clogged”, despite the fact that the data does not support it. The mayor, Jesús Julio Carnero (PP), supported by the deputy mayor Irene Carvajal (Vox), has championed the change in the previous mobility ordinance, despite the hundreds of complaints received after non-binding consultation with the citizenship, and will pay 1.6 million euros to remove a central bicycle path that cost 100,000 euros. The City Council will also spend 230,000 to remove specific lanes for buses and taxis and will spend five million to modify a bridge to add a lane for cars. Carnero and his partners did not hang the LGTBI flag in the town hall during the annual LGTBI Pride celebrations and have eliminated the Department of Equality, reduced to an area of ​​​​Social Services. Last week, the Municipal Police, in the hands of Vox, asked to remove a rainbow banner from a bar, but the commotion caused finally led the City Council to pronounce itself in favor of keeping it. Óscar Puente’s PSOE governed with Valladolid Take the Word from 2015 until last May.

Burgos

The mayoress of Burgos, Cristina Ayala (PP), in the constitution of the Consistory, on June 17. Tomás Alonso / Europa Press

The coalition began in Burgos (175,000 inhabitants) by eliminating the Equality department, integrating it into the Family department. Likewise, the Burgos parliamentary tradition implied a minute of silence for sexist violence, even in the days of the PP, but the new corporation, which now refers to it as “family violence”, has stopped doing so. The mayoress, Cristina Ayala (PP), defended her commitment to women, but does not give them specific recognition. The Consistory did not place the LGTBI flag in the municipal building as usual either. The new City Council with Vox, a party led by Deputy Mayor Fernando Martínez-Acitores, has cut funding to the Historical Memory Association, which received a 25,000-euro annual subsidy, and to a chair on Francoist repression at the University of Burgos, to which they had promised aid of 15,000. Burgos will also lose the popular at Street Key, street theater festival, alleging economic reasons. Instead, the councilor has raised her salary by 16%, equivalent to 13,000 euros per year more than her predecessor, the socialist Daniel de la Rosa, who took office in 2019 with the same emoluments as his predecessor, also of the PP. Ayala will charge 92,701 euros per year, more than the President of the Government.

Guadalajara

Ana Guarinos and Javier Toquero present the agreement of the Government of the PP and Vox for Guadalajara on June 16. Rafael Martin (Europa Press)

Vox promoted the councilor Ana Guarinos (PP) with the ultra Javier Toquero as deputy mayor in Guadalajara (87,000 inhabitants). Soon he tried to place his brother Rafael, previously linked to Ciudadanos, as an adviser with a monthly salary of 3,691 euros per month. The controversy aroused led to the councilor’s relative resigning from office. The coalition has shown divergences during these months, since shortly after the legislature the PP councilor María Montero, in charge of Human Resources, resigned for “personal reasons and unforeseen circumstances” and shortly after Sagrario Muñoz, from Vox, imitated her. The extreme right has been divided in the process of appointing the two provincial deputies of the party, with supposed intervention through the national leadership, to modify the candidacies and influence the results. Muñoz’s replacement, Eva Henche, threatened a few weeks ago to be placed as a non-attached councilor if the crisis was not resolved, thus leaving the bloc without a majority and facilitating the return of the PSOE. The ordeal did not come to pass, but Henche managed to be appointed as a full-time councilor and earn 10,000 euros per year over what Sagrario Muñoz would have. The PP has nine and Vox with four of the 25 municipal councilors. Alberto Rojo’s PSOE ruled since 2019.

Toledo

The municipal corporation of Toledo, with the mayor, Carlos Velázquez (with the baton) and to his right, the councilor of Vox Inés Cañizares. Mateo Lanzuela (Europa Press)

The councilor, Carlos Velázquez (PP), has set up a government team with only four women for 13 positions, the lowest percentage since 2003, when the PP ruled alone in Toledo (86,000 inhabitants). Among the current councilors is the leader of Vox, Inés Cañizares. The legislature also began without placing the LGTBI flag in the consistory and last July the programming of infamy, a play by Mexican journalist Lydia Cacho about child exploitation and the political-criminal networks that drive this phenomenon in underdeveloped countries. The City Council attributed it to lack of funds and not to ideological reasons, despite having been scheduled months ago. For her part, Cacho has denounced what she considers simply “censorship”. Velázquez has not clarified whether he will continue the transfer of a deconsecrated church to the Círculo de Arte association, which has been managing the place for 20 years for cultural purposes. The Toledo PP got nine councilors and added the four from Vox to take over the majority of the 25 seats in the municipal plenary hall. The PSOE ruled Toledo since 2007, with Milagros Tolón since 2015.

Real city

Francisco Canizares and Ricardo Chamorro. CITY COUNCIL OF CIUDAD REAL (CITY COUNCIL OF CIUDAD REAL)

The new mayor, Francisco Cañizares (PP), needed the votes of Vox to gain control of Ciudad Real (75,000 inhabitants). Like the rest of the cities with the extreme right as a partner, he did not place the LGTBI flag in the town hall on Pride day. As in the rest of the provinces of Castilla-La Mancha under the direction of PP with Vox, the conservatives achieved nine councilors and the ultras another four of the 25 positions in the local Chamber. Pilar Zamora’s socialists have been running the city since 2015, with Eva Masías (of Ciudadanos) in command for two years after agreeing in 2019.