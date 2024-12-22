The number 11,840 has been awarded third prize in the Christmas Lottery draw that is being held this Sunday at the Teatro Real in Madrid. This prize grants 500,000 euros to the series, 50,000 euros for the tenth, and has been widely distributed.

The third prize has been awarded to almost all the provinces of the country, but there have been five of them that have not been blessed by luck: they are Ávila, Castellón, Ciudad Real, Segovia and Teruel.

As stated Europa Pressthe prize has been distributed in the remaining ones: Vizcaya, Álava, Guipúzcoa, Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Lérida, Tarragona, Gerona, Cáceres, Badajoz, Lugo, Pontevedra, La Coruña, Ourense, Asturias, Navarra, La Rioja, Murcia, Islands Balearic Islands, Valencia, Alicante, Cuenca, Guadalajara, Toledo, Albacete, Huesca, Zaragoza, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Las Palmas, León, Zamora, Valladolid, Salamanca, Cádiz, Almería, Córdoba, Seville, Granada, Málaga, Huelva and Jaén.