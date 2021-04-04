The project of Income Tax Reform that will be addressed by the Senate this week includes a tax relief for 1,200,000 workers in the country, but a fiscal cost of between $ 45,000 and $ 49,000 million, which will be absorbed for the most part by the provinces due to lower income through co-participation.

The national treasury must resign 40% of that total, about $ 17,164.7 million and the provinces, including the City of Buenos Aires, would lose the remaining 60%, about $ 25,000 million in revenue. This is given after months of downward collection, as a result of the drop in activity due to the pandemic.

The most affected are the province of Buenos Aires, Santa Fe and Córdoba, because they are the districts that receive the highest percentages from national co-participation.

Yes OK there may be a “compensation” of this income for a higher VAT collection associated with a consumption increase Of the sectors benefiting from the tax reduction, this is relative when compared with the level of losses. According to IARAF calculations, for every $ 10 billion that payments for profits are reduced, if they are destined for internal consumption through formal means, that is, they are paid for those purchases Gross Income, municipal taxes and if an average rate of 17% VAT is considered, they could be recovered about $ 1,325 million.

“Obviously, there is a fiscal cost that cannot be avoided and that it cannot be compensated quickly, “said economist Nadin Argañaraz, who added that if the Executive’s project reforms the Income Tax for companiess he gets the green light in Congress, the provinces could balance their revenues. “If this project is applied, for 70% it would lower the profit rates, but for the rest it would increase the burden. Although it is not a zero sum calculation, it is said that this could generate additional collection that can offset the losses in provincial income from reduced earnings for wage earners and retirees. Still that remains to be seenOnly the project was sent, there is no official calculation from the Government that says how much is expected to be collected from the modification of this tax. In addition, it would arrive after a year where many companies had losses“, He said.

However, to analyze the provincial revenue, you have to see beyond this photo. These basically come from two sources: own resources (mainly, InGross income, Real Estate, Automotive and Stamps) and resources Co-participation. Within the latter, what is collected by VAT and Income Tax explains more than 86%.

In total, transfers by coparticipation, represent more than 71% of incomes of each province. Until February, the latest official data available, the transfers to the provinces presented a adjustment in real terms of 18% year-on-year.

“The Happy little box for governors it is the suspension of the 2017 fiscal consensus, by which the provinces had pledged to progressively lower their tax rates, “said César Litvin, CEO of Lisicki, Litvin & Asociados.” Nobody wants to lower taxes and the pandemic served as an excuse to put this commitment on hold in 2020 and do it again this year. They distract us with Profits, when the focus should be on Gross Income, due to the negative effect that this tax has, since it affects prices and especially the neediest segments, “he said.

Gross Income is the main source of own collection between the provinces. In 2020 it represented 76.6% of resources of own origin, increasing its participation by 0.6%. However, this entry was also eroded in the last 12 months by the effect of the pandemic: according to IARAF, at the end of 2020 in the five largest jurisdictions, the collected by Gross Income fell 6%.

If the Upper House approves the bill sent by Deputies this week, lThe governorates would have the green light to raise the aliquots again or freeze the loss they had initiated. Additionally, they could raise property taxes and stamp tax rates. “To know if this can serve as compensation for losses, it will depend on how each province implements it, if they decide to increase them or not and the impact that this has on each area of ​​provincial activity,” explained Joaquín Waldman, from Ecolatina.