The government of Argentina, headed by Javier Milei, has declared itself anti-feminist, denies that gender inequalities exist, and chose March 8, International Women's Day, to announce that it would close the Women's Hall of the Casa Rosada. government headquarters, which reopened as the Hall of Heroes. One more gesture – and there are quite a few – far from any policy of equality.

Meanwhile, in the midst of an environment in which gender inequality is denied, the provinces support the areas of Women, Gender and Equality, while femicides continue to kill a woman daily (every 30 hours) and leaving thousands of motherless and homeless girls, boys and adolescents, according to official data and civil society femicide observatories.

The closure of the first Ministry of Women, Gender and Diversity that the country had in the period 2019-2023 was Milei's first anti-equality political gesture. That Ministry used half of its budget on the Acompañar program, a public policy that provides a basic salary (202,800 Argentine pesos; approximately $230) for six months and psychosocial assistance to women in situations of gender violence. The national organization coordinated with gender areas of local (provincial) and communal governments so that this aid reached the extensive Argentine territory.

Who now accompanies the violated women from the State? It is a question that is still, officially, not answered.

A report prepared by seven NGOs reveals that the budget allocated to policies related to gender violence “reduced its execution by 65%.” Once the Ministry disappeared, as Law 26,485 on the Protection of Women of 2009 obliges the State to have an organization that guarantees the concrete application of the norm, the Government created the undersecretary of Protection against Gender Violence that depends on the Ministry of Capital Human.

The presidential inauguration was on December 10, 2023. Only on February 19, 2024, Claudia Barcia, a prosecutor specializing in gender violence, was appointed as undersecretary, who will hold her position ad honorem. The official has not yet accepted journalistic interviews, so spokespersons from feminist NGOs who met with her on March 4 are used to begin to understand her position.

“About the Acompañar program, Barcia said that it was an important and necessary public policy, which had implementation problems and its reach was uneven in different districts (provinces and communes) but that it undoubtedly addressed a dimension of the central problem to provide some relief in women's strategy to get out of a situation of intimate partner violence,” Natalia Gherardi, head of the Latin American Justice and Gender Team (ELA), shares about the meeting.

He says that Barcia “agreed with the assessment of Acompañar; She stated that she wanted it to continue and improve by articulating an effective job exit, and although she did not specify how it would be done, she briefly referred to the possibility of having plans for preferential labor reintegration for women in situations of violence. According to data collected by the Fundar organization between 2020 and 2023, 320,000 people accessed the Acompañar program. “In the dialogue she expressed that she still has no definition about the budget she will have for the work of the Undersecretariat,” adds Gherardi.

As the web portal where the monthly data of program beneficiaries appeared was closed by the Government, it is not known what the current situation is. Official sources and NGOs that accompany victims assure that since January 1, 2024, no person has been registered in the program.

In addition to the national Ministry, until last year Argentina had Equality portfolios in five of the 23 provinces and the autonomous city of Buenos Aires that make up the federal State. Those provinces were: Buenos Aires, Córdoba, Neuquén, Santa Fe and Chubut.

The province of Buenos Aires is the only one that maintains gender policies at ministerial level; Neuquén also supports the Ministry, although other organizations were attached to it, while Santa Fe and Córdoba turned it into secretariats and in Chubut into undersecretaries.

Estela Díaz, the only Minister of Women and Equality in the country in the Peronist Government of the province of Buenos Aires, assumed her second term in March with the slogan of “expanding policies and programs to address gender-based violence and recognizing “This perspective is transversal to all government policies,” he says in dialogue with this medium.

The minister highlights that Buenos Aires policies “are at the antipodes of the national government's thinking. There is a cruelty and a delight in cutting rights; There are national policies that make people suffer and that worries us because this message also leads to high levels of violence against women. Denying that this exists, denying the gaps, proudly proposing that equality policies are eliminated and cut, are violent messages that spill over into acts of violence. It is more serious when it comes from the president of the Nation.”

For her part, the historic feminist leader of the Radical Civic Union, Alica Tate, who took over as Secretary of Women, Gender and Diversity in Santa Fe – one of the districts where the ministerial rank in Equality disappeared – tells this medium that her management “has a clear focus on the prevention of violence against women.” In Santa Fe, the city of Rosario is located, one of the most important in the country, with a strong presence of drug trafficking. “We have our own resources to support victims of violence. In addition, we offer specific social aid for those who have suffered violence. We have 18 protection houses,” explains the official.

In Patagonia, in Neuquén, the Ministry of Women and Diversity is now Human Development, Local Governments and Women. The new Neuquén government is an expanded coalition of different heterogeneous political spaces, from anti-rights to feminist. One of the commitments of the head of the Executive was to maintain the ministerial rank of Women “but it was blurred, because the minister is more focused on other areas. She does not have the robustness that she had before,” analyzes a local source.

While Santiago del Estero, Catamarca, San Juan and Mendoza opted for addresses, and Jujuy and Corrientes have councils, Chubut has Alejandro Alvarenga, a non-binary person, and a trans woman, Jazmín, at the head of the Undersecretary of Human Rights and Gender. Verra, as General Director of Gender and Diversity Policies.

Despite the anti-rights context in which Argentina lives at the national government level, the gender map is maintained throughout the country for the moment: province of Buenos Aires with a ministry; Neuquén with ministerial rank that adds other areas; Santa Fe, Córdoba, Salta, Tucumán, Formosa, Tierra del Fuego, Entre Ríos, Santa Cruz, La Rioja and La Pampa have secretaries, and Chaco, Chubut, City of Buenos Aires, Río Negro and Misiones have the rank of undersecretaries.

The official silence in this context is a cry, while the violence and femicides do not stop.

*Silvina Molina She is a journalist and was the Gender editor of the Télam Agency

Our recommendations of the week