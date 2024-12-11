He rental price It keeps thousands of families in Spain in check. Housing is skyrocketing and is expected to continue through 2025, but in the case of rent it is expected to be 8.7%, according to apartments.com.

The continuous increase in housing prices has also caused an increasing percentage of salary to be allocated to cover the cost of the monthly payment. Although the general recommendation is that no more than 30% be allocated to paying the rent, in 10 provinces the tenants spend more than 35% of their income to this expense, as demonstrated by a study prepared by the Rental Observatory in collaboration with Fotocasa.

The provinces where more than 35% is allocated to renting a complete home This forces, according to the report, that more and more people are forced to share a flatand expenses, to alleviate the impact on the pocket. Although the greater the size or the greater the volume of capital, the effort is greater, this rule is not always fulfilled since the provinces in which the most effort is spent paying the rent They are neither Madrid nor Barcelona, ​​the largest cities in Spain. Even so, two provinces surpassed the effort although only by very little, just 1% above Barcelona and 3% above the capital. Are Guipuzcoa and the Balearic Islandsboth with 39% tenant effort if you want to rent an entire home. Very close to them are Las Palmas de Gran Canaria (38%), Barcelona (38%), Málaga (38%), Vizcaya (38%), Santa Cruz de Tenerife (37%), Madrid (36%), Valencia (36%) and Álava (35%).





Likewise, as the study highlights, the provinces where the effort to deal with rent has increased the most are Las Palmas (+3.1%), Jaén (+2.9%), Seville (+2.7%) or Zaragoza (+2.6%). At the opposite extreme, where this has eased are Madrid (-2.4%), the Balearic Islands (-2.2%) and Barcelona (-2.1%) which are, in turn, “where it has increased the most “the number of tenants who live in the same home.” Given this situation, it is notable that there has been a boom in the rental of rooms where the effort, on average, of Spaniards is 22% compared to the 34% What does it mean to rent a complete home?

