The provinces of northwestern Argentina signed this Tuesday a free movement agreement to promote tourism among northerners that will come into effect this July 1 and that includes the inhabitants of Tucumán, Salta, Jujuy, Santiago del Estero, Catamarca and La Rioja.

The new measure was made official after the signing of an agreement between the president of the Tucuman Tourism Authority (EATT), Sebastian Giobellina; the Secretary of Tourism Management of Catamarca, Ivan Mooney; the Undersecretary of Tourism of Santiago del Estero, Nelson Bravo; and the ministers of Culture and Tourism of Jujuy, Federico Posadas; of Tourism and Cultures of La Rioja, Gustavo Luna; and Tourism and Sports of Salta, Mario Pena.

“Is he first regional agreement of this type in the country and it is not the first time that we have succeeded. In the first wave of coronavirus, before the summer season, we agreed on an action from the public sector to support the private sector and now we are doing it again ”, remarked Giobellina.

And he added: “In this winter season, under protocols, we are going to take care of ourselves and have tourism of northerners touring our region ”.

For his part, Posadas valued tourism among the Northerners of the country, since it allows to nourish “mutually between the offer and the demand of each one of the provinces”.

Signing of an agreement for the free movement of tourists in northern Argentina. Photo: Government of Tucumán Press.

“We cannot plan a July vacation if we do not know if we will open in time. The North, through the North Entity, understood this and we left today as the first region of Argentina in giving predictability to this activity “, said the president of the Chamber of Tourism of Tucumán and the Federation of Chambers of Tourism of the Argentine Republic, Hector Viñuales.

In turn, the agreement contemplates a reduction in the capacity of public transport and tourist places, with the aim of being able to maintain the social distancing, while demanding an intensification of cleaning and disinfection of common spaces.

There will also be health prevention measures in airports and train stations, as well as tourist sites with a large influx of people.

To obtain the authorization to do regional tourism, the northerners must issue the Tourism certificate obtained on the website of the Nation (https://www.argentina.gob.ar/circular/turismo). In the specific case of Santiago del Estero, they must complete the following sworn statement: http://sicoin.gobiernode.gob.ar.

