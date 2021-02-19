Candidate is needed

The elections of this year (voting for legislators) already alters the nerves in all the political forces, from the two majority fronts to the smallest political groups. But there is a district that attracts all eyes: it is that the election in the province of Buenos Aires (the largest province) is always defined as “the mother of all battles.” The Frente de Todos puts its cannons there, to show that Peronism continues to dominate that geography and to achieve there, and to weigh -then- the weight of the Buenos Aires national deputies in the National Congress.

But a characteristic of this moment is that, both in the official Front of All, and in Together for Change, no one clearly appears to be “the” or “the” candidate sung. Let’s review: in the national government, it is stated that “the candidate is the project.” An important minister is even more precise: “The candidate is the Government.” That shows that there won’t be a poster and ballot candidate who promises to “thrill” voters. Yes, it must have two characteristics: one, that it has the endorsement or blessing of Cristina Kirchner, even if it is a member of the Government, where the vice president continues to see “officials who do not work”. And the other characteristic is that, to be a minister or minister, it is of the lot of “that work”. A novelty that is repeated today in almost all the offices of the Casa Rosada is that Santiago Andrés Cafiero is not considered to be a candidate in this election: “Santiago will be Alberto’s chief of staff for the four years in office”, was what was said at a summit of ministers this week. on the first floor of Balcarce 50. Electoral winds …

Vidal does not strip

Meanwhile, on the side of Together for Change, the uncertainty is great, since María Eugenia Vidal does not define if she will be a candidate for national deputy for the territory that he ruled for four years. Although almost everyone involved in the issue, almost ruled out that the former president runs this turn and is “saved” for 2023, where she could go for the governorship again (difficult), go for the Head of Government to succeed to his friend Horacio Rodríguez Larreta (high probability) or to think of a place in the national presidential formula (cloudy chances).

But there are others who are already eager. One is Jorge Macri, who visits districts of the Province every week. Another name that wags is that of Cristian Ritondo, who remains politically loyal to Vidal but is closely following what the former governor will do. And the other that appeared active in the last hours is Diego Santilli, who visited Lomas de Zamora this week, but whom some see thinking of staying in the City of Buenos Aires for the next two years, turned into a “virtual head of government” since Larreta would be more than doomed to the presidential campaign. To be continue…

Cristina active

All these aspects are closely followed by Cristina Kirchner, who does not neglect details of everything that happens in vernacular politics. With whom he has spoken the most in recent times is with Axel Kicillof. With the governor, he meets for long hours in the Kirchner department, at the intersection of Juncal and Uruguay, where they go over all the issues: politics, economic situation and management. But another official with whom he is seen frequently, in recent days, is with the Secretary of Energy, Darío Martínez. “They say” that the now responsible for the energy affairs of the Government he is going to give an account of his politics with the former President, who does not neglect any detail on the subject of Rates and other matters handled by the Rio Negro who made his political career in Neuquén. Electoral prudence year with rates …

Rankinera duck

On the side of Together for Change, the unstoppable Patricia Bullrich has received two good news in recent days. Is about two measurements from well-known pollsters that give you a very high level of knowledge and approval. These figures have already passed through the chats of all macrismo and all larretismo. All this only emboldens the former Minister of National Security, who does not leave a day without appearing on a radio or news channel. A focus group on the right …

Pointed by Casa Rosada



A northern governor appears, in recent days, much observed by the Casa Rosada, for his decision to “shield” the provincial PJ, while dining with Horacio Rodríguez Larreta and unfolding elections, out of line with the national dates. Is about Gustavo Sáenz, the governor of Salta, who is tense in his relationship with the national government, mainly with the Interior Minister, Wado de Pedro, who is the one who manages the relationship with the provincial leaders.

In total there are three facts attributed to the governor. In the first place, the unconsulted decision to eliminate the PASO from Salta, split the provincial elections and separate them from the national one. This fell very badly because of the governor’s decision and for being an “example” for other governors who would be thinking similar lines. The second issue that generated a lot of noise was the secret dinner he had with Horacio Rodriguez Larreta at the Salta government residence. And finally and more recently, something that has not yet transpired, is that the governedr managed to impose the former mayor of the city of Salta, Miguel Isa, as president of the provincial PJ, since the camper and current director of ENACOM, Gonzalo Quilodrán, and the national senator, historical leader and reference of Kirchnerism in the province, Sergio Napoleón “Oso” Leavy, disputed.

The anger in Kirchnerism grows since Isa, who has held an elective position in the public function for 26 consecutive years, had lost the intern with Leavy for a candidate for governor within the PJ in 2019. Thus, Sáenz once again challenges the national army that responds to the strategy of President Alberto Fernández and seeks to take advantage of the PJ of Salta for its own strengthening, further eroding its link with the national government. I’m from Salta and I need …