The province with more castles per square meter is Spanish

If we think of castles and strengthsit is easy for our mind to travel to places like Castilla y León or Aragon, two communities with a great medieval legacy. However, there is a province in Spain that exceeds all in number of castles and fortifications: Jaén, The land with more castles per square meter of the country and one of the greatest concentrations of strengths throughout Europe.

Jaén, the province of Los Castillos

This corner of Andalusia has 237 buildings defensive, including 97 Castles, 126 Atalayas and a series of bunkers, walls and castros. This impressive number is due to its strategic importance during the Muslim and the reconquest, when the territory was a border line between the Christian kingdoms and the kingdom of Granada.

Nowadays, Many of these strengths are still standing and are part of the landscape of the province. From medieval castles to Renaissance constructions, Jaén is a true outdoor museum where every corner has a story to tell.

Seven essential castles in Jaén

With so many strengths in the province, it is difficult to choose which ones to visit, but these seven stand out for both their historical importance and for their spectacularity:

1. Alcaudete Castle

Located on top of a hill, this castle was built by the Arabs on the remains of a Roman fortress. In the thirteenth century, he went to Christian hands and housed the order of Calatrava. Currently, you can visit your museum and travel your impressive walls.

2. Safe Castillo de la Sierra

This strength of the twelfth century, located in the Natural Park of the Sierras de Cazorla, Segura and Las Villas, was transformed by the order of Santiago and became a residence of the Grand Master. Today, its excellent state of conservation allows visitors to enjoy spectacular views and cultural activities inside.

3. Canena Castle

Designed by the prestigious Renaissance architect Andrés de Vandelvira, this 16th-century castle-palace stands out for its elegant structure and inner patio with Jonic columns. A unique example of strength transformed into stately residence.

4. Iruela Castle

Located on a rocky rock in the Natural Park of Cazorla, this Andalusian castle stands out for its imposing tower and its difficult access, which made it an almost impregnable fortress. Its location allows you to enjoy unparalleled views.

5. Burgalimar Castle (Encina Baños)

Built in the 10th century during the Caliphate of Córdoba, this castle is the second oldest in Europe and one of the best preserved Muslim strengths in Spain. Surrounded by a wall with 14 towers, it is an exceptional testimony of the splendor of Al-Andalus.

6. Yedra Castle (Cazorla)

Dominating the city of Cazorla from a height of 831 meters, this castle combines Muslim and Christian elements with a marked Gothic style. In addition, it houses the famous TRAGANY LEGENDa popular story about the city’s reconquest.

7. Mota strength (Alcalá la Real)

This impressive Nasrid strength housed an entire city in the Middle Ages and still retains walls, churches and underground galleries. With 145,000 square meters, it is one of Jaén’s most shocking monumental sets.

A trip through the history of Spain

Jaén is not only known for its olive oil productionbut also for his immense defensive heritage. Touring their castles is to make a time trip, exploring the time of the kingdoms of Taifas, the military orders and the struggle for the conquest of the territory.

An essential destiny for lovers of history, architecture and great panoramic. If you have not visited this province yet, now you have one more reason to do so. Can you dare Discover the “land of castles”