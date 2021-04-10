Representatives of the public and private health system and social works warned about the current situation of the sector in the face of the second wave of the coronavirus in the metropolitan area of ​​Buenos Aires (AMBA). They warn that “it is necessary to take more drastic measures to reduce the escalation in the transmission quickly and forcefully “, because they admit that “at this rate, there is no health system that can hold out. “

In a request signed by prepaid companies such as Swiss Medical and OSDE, social works such as Osecac (commerce) and Oschoca (truck drivers), the Buenos Aires Ministry of Health and PAMI, among others, assure that “the vertiginous increase in infections affects the entire national territory , but mainly to the Metropolitan Area of ​​Buenos Aires (AMBA), which make up the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, the Buenos Aires suburbs, La Plata and its surroundings, constituting the same health network “.

They explained that today the average occupancy of beds in the AMBA reaches 69.2%, when just two weeks ago, it was 56.5%. And that many health centers are currently working above 90% occupancy.

“This shows the accelerated increase in demand that has caused an exponential increase in the occupancy of beds in Intensive Care Units. In this dangerous dynamic, this area emerges as a unique territory where the transfers of patients from CABA to the Province of Buenos Aires are intensified, and vice versa “.

“We accompany the measures adopted by the National Government that establish A starting point to try to stop the cases, but we are convinced that, in this health emergency scenario, more drastic measures are needed to reduce transmission escalation quickly and forcefully. At this rate, there is no health system that can handle it “they warn.

Health representatives ask that society respect the necessary care and keep outings and contact with other people to a minimum. “Effective measures and massive compliance is the only way to control the situation, before it is too late,” they state in the document.

They say that the health system has a limit and, as the days go by, “we see that we are getting closer to reaching it.”

In addition, they ask know and communicate day by day the real and exact figures of the evolution performance of the system as a whole, public and private, and of the bed occupancy of hospitalization, because this also contributes to the awareness on the part of society of what dramatic situation that we face “.

“We urgently need the situation to be controlled, to avoid the images that we see in the world and in the region with collapsed hospitals,” they conclude.

The note is also signed by IOMA, OSPE, OSPICA, FECLIBA, ACLIFE, FAPS, Emergencias de Traslados, Emergencias SA, Buenos Aires Call, Sindicato de Salud Pública, ATE, CICOP, AMRA and UPCN.

NE