It seemed like such a firm decision. The province of North Holland no longer wants to see advertisements for meat, fish or fossil fuel products (air travel, cars) in bus shelters. A motion calling for this ban was passed just before Christmas. And the provincial government implements it.

PvdA Member of Parliament Alphons Muurlink called the motion, which he submitted together with GroenLinks, “a logical step” towards sustainable policy. “Advertising is meant to influence behaviour. We therefore believe that advertisements that encourage behavior that is not in line with a sustainable future should not be shown.”

But, as is often the case, the implementation of firm decisions is more difficult than making them. For example, the province only deals with bus stops along provincial roads, not with bus shelters within municipal boundaries.

Much is still unclear

Moreover, the question is whether such an advertising ban is legally possible. The province has outsourced management and operation of its bus stops to the company OFN and advertising operator Clear Channel Netherlands. The contract will run at least until the end of this year. According to a spokesman for the province, the advertising ban will take effect immediately. But the contract only stipulates that the province may intervene free of charge in the case of advertisements that are contrary to the Dutch Advertising Code rules. At the very least, a broader ban still needs to be discussed, those involved confirm.

According to director Raymond van Kasterop (Clear Channel Netherlands) is still unclear. “We now know no more than a unilateral e-mail in which the province informs us of its intention. But what is allowed or not? An advertisement from McDonald’s is obvious, but isn’t an Albert Heijn advertisement with a series of bonus items, including something made of meat, allowed? The last word has not yet been spoken on this.”

Director Eric Kip of media operator Global (one of the biggest in outdoor advertising) speaks in a column for the trade publication Marketing Reports about a “completely pointless ban”, with “the increasing patronage of the government going further and further. These are all products that are fully legally available and that more than ninety percent of the Dutch population uses without restriction”.