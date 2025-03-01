



One, two, three … and so on Until fourteen times the earth has trembled In the early hours of this Saturday in the Province of León. And it is that in just seven and a half hours, fourteen earthquakes have registered in the area of ​​La Cabrera. It is true that of small intensity, but the one who shook the entrails of the ground at 3.20 hours reached the orange level, with 3.1 degrees on the Richter scale, according to the information of the National Geographic Institute (IGN).

And to the fourteen accounted for in the province of León, you have to add another two nearby, and by jumping the limits to the Principality of Asturias, with epicenter in the Carballeda de Valdeorras.

In the province of León, Encinedo and Benuza They have been the towns in which the epicenter of the tremors has been located, especially in the first, where the IGBOs until eleven earthquakes. The other two, in Benuza.

Moving early morning Since 1.07.42 hours the first was produced, The land did not cease to tremble until 8.25.24, when the last earthquake was recorded this morning in the province of León. Between one and the other, the other twelve, in addition to the next two in Asturian territory.









A 2.89 degrees on the Richter scale shook the first earthquake in the morning, at a depth of a kilometer. Between that distance and the three kilometers, the hypocents of the earthquakes have been located, until the penultimate already sank to 18, at about 6.25.

They have been, in general, mild, with values ​​that have oscillated between 1.7 degrees and 3.30 of the strongest.