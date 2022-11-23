The management of the Hoge Veluwe nature park is not allowed to have wolves removed by capturing or killing them. The park management requested permission in the summer to protect the mouflons, but the Gelderland provincial government refused rejected the request on Wednesday because the wolf is a protected animal. Therefore, capturing or killing a pack of wolves is not allowed. Nevertheless, the provincial government is concerned about “the development of the wolf population”.

The advance of the animal would lead to “social unrest”. The wolf has been living in the Hoge Veluwe since 2019 and the population has grown in and outside the Gelderland nature in recent months. Reason for the provincial government to ask responsible minister Christianne van der Wal (Nature and Nitrogen, VVD) in a letter whether she can change the protected status of the animal.

The province wants to “be able to intervene” if necessary, “so that residents can feel safe”. For example, the board has previously decided that shooting with paintball guns is allowed on the Hoge Veluwe. An exemption was granted for that exception, to the fury of the Fauna Association. The interest group went to court, which ruled last week that “for the time being” it is not allowed to shoot at the wolf. A final decision will follow.