In a resolution that has already been sent to the schools and educational establishments of the province, the Buenos Aires governor Axel Kicillof He has already notified the directors of the educational system that the public and private schools located in the suburban municipalities and also those of other parties that have been declared in “phase 2” will be closed at least until May 10.

The rule establishes that this closure will govern “Since April 26 and for 14 days in a row” and anticipates that there will be no “administered presence” in the Province.

The resolution 2021-61 of the General Directorate of Schools and the Chief of Cabinet of the Province of Buenos Aires that was turned over to the schools is dated April 21 and has the signature of María Agustina Vila and Carlos Bianco, the heads of the two departments.

Article 1 of that resolution establishes “as an exceptional, temporary and focused measure, the suspension of face-to-face classes and face-to-face non-school educational activities at all levels and in all its modalities in the municipalities that are detailed in the Single Annex (those that are in Phase 2) that is an integral part of this, for the term of FOURTEEN (14) calendar days, from the April 26, 2021, in accordance with the provisions of the recitals of this measure ”.

With this text, the Kicillof government anticipates the measures that the national government will take this Friday, at least for the Province of Buenos Aires.

This situation leaves open the possibility that there are different measures for the City and the Province, at least with regard to face-to-face classes in public and private management schools.

This Friday, the national government must publish the Decree of Necessity and Urgency with the new restrictions on mobility that will govern from the first hour of Saturday, which will include more controls on the movement of people and on the use of public transport.

Look also