The Government of the province of Buenos Aires decided to follow in the footsteps of the City and suspend commercial activity between 1 and 6 in those locations with more cases. In this way, neither the territory governed by Axel Kicillof will follow the recommendations of the national government, which suggested closing from 0 to 6.

The Buenos Aires administration ordered this Saturday that in the municipalities that are in phases 3 and 4 of social distancing “commercial activity will be suspended between 1 and 6, artistic, sports, cultural, social and recreational “, with the exception of” manufacturing, agricultural and livestock productive activities and all those defined as essential. “

Currently, of the 135 municipalities, 17 are in Phase 5, 109 in Phase 4 and 9 in Phase 3. In these last two phases are the matches of the Coast.

As reported in a statement, the Axel Kicillof government also decided to “reduce social, recreational and family activities to groups of up to 10 people in closed and open spaces “and”restrict the use of passenger transport urban to people reached by the activities and services defined as essential“.

These measures will take effect from Monday, January 11 from 1 am.

Kicillof also decided to reinforce all controls, both provincial and municipal, to decrease the movement of people at night and avoid carrying out unauthorized activities. He recalled that complaints of clandestine parties are received through 911 and the line (221) 429-3386, set up by the Ministry of Security, which operates on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 10 p.m. to 6 p.m. exclusively for this type of crime.

In addition, it empowered the municipal authorities to control compliance with the obligation to wear face masks and the application of the corresponding fines.

In the case of parties and / or meetings that violate what is legally permitted within the framework of the measures of “preventive and mandatory social isolation” and of “preventive and mandatory social distancing” in the province of Buenos Aires, in addition to the sanctions provided for in art. 205 of the Penal Code, Fines of up to $ 3,364,000 may apply, both to the attendees, organizers and the owners of the properties where they are held.