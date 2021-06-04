The governor of the Province of Buenos Aires, Axel Kicillof, announced that from this Saturday “free vaccination” for those over 70 years of age, who may be inoculated without prior registration but only by presenting themselves at the vaccination center with their ID.

In a press conference at the provincial government house, the official explained that this measure implies “a higher stage” in the vaccination plan against the coronavirus that is being carried out in the district.

Kicillof also specified that the “first dose” will be applied to “any person from Buenos Aires over 70 years old with the sole condition of presenting their document and proving their address” at any of the province’s vaccination centers.

“It is a higher phase in the vaccination campaign where we continue working with the previous shift but we also open the free vaccine because we need everyone to be vaccinated,” he said.

AFG