The Chief of Cabinet of the province of Buenos Aires, Carlos Bianco, assured this Wednesday that the Buenos Aires Government “It is already working technically on a phase 3” for some municipalities, which will imply “additional restrictions” to those implemented so far to face the resurgence of coronavirus cases.

In statements to the radio Rock and pop, Bianco stated that the Province began to work on “a scheme to eventually take additional definitions“He added:” We are already working technically on a phase 3. “

Currently, the province of Buenos Aires maintains a total of 110 municipalities in phase 4 and 25 in phase 5, but there could be changes from the next few weeks before the advance of infections.

Bianco’s speech is in line with what was delivered by the Buenos Aires Deputy Minister of Health, Nicolás Kreplak, who this Wednesday did not rule out tightening the measures and returning to strict quarantine to stop the outbreak.

Go back to phase 3

In addition, the head of advisers of the Ministry of Health of the Province, Enio García, agreed with Bianco and assured that some municipalities in the Buenos Aires suburbs could return to phase 3.

He explained that this stage will imply new restrictions related to recreational activities such as theaters, bars, restaurants and others related to public transport, such as “controlling more that there are no trips with people standing still.”

“The second wave started, the increase in cases is very accelerated and difficult to contain, and the strategy is to take staggered measures, to restrict little by little, prioritizing activities that have to do with recreation and not to alter economic activity so that it can be sustained as much as possible possible “, explained the radio expert Network.

Meanwhile, Bianco again asked the people of Buenos Aires to “take extreme care” due to the increase in infections and to “comply with prevention protocols.”

“The collaboration and responsibility of all have already shown that with solidarity and effort we can avoid the health collapse,” said the official. In this regard, according to official figures, the Province has an occupation of beds in intensive care of the 61% in the suburbs and 40% in the interior.

Likewise, Bianco highlighted the “coordinated” work with the national government and the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires in the implementation of sanitary measures to curb infections.

“There is no friction, we are working in coordination with the national government and that of the City of Buenos Aires, and yesterday (Tuesday) I reviewed the measures in the AMBA with the chief of staff of the City (Felipe Miguel),” he added.

The Government of the province of Buenos Aires has already made official the suspension of activities from 2 to 6 in the morning and the limit of up to 10 people for social gatherings in the 110 districts that are in phase 4, due to the increase in infections.

With these new restrictions, artistic, sports, cultural, social, recreational, family or commercial activities may not take place in that time slot and it was also determined that they should be done “with up to a maximum of ten (10) people”, when the limit allowed until now was 20.