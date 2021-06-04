The statistical reports that they review in the Province of Buenos Aires reveal that in the countries where the mass vaccination process against the coronavirus reached the furthest, 20% of the population did not receive their dose. Due to principles, ignorance or lack of instruments for access. This last variable will now attack the Government of Buenos Aires: Axel Kicillof announced that the immunization process was “opened” for people over 70: it will not be necessary to ask for an appointment or appear in an official register. With only the will and the presentation of the DNI they will be able to access their injection in any vaccination center of the provincial territory.

This week, the Buenos Aires Ministry of Health sent a million shifts to those who signed up for the “VacunatePBA” application. With this flood, it advances on the population between 18 and 59 years old with risk factors, those over 60 in general, people with disabilities and pregnant women.

Kicillof’s vaccination campaign has almost ended the range between 60 and 69 with previous diseases (it vaccinated 97% of those listed) and reached 80% of those who are that age and have no diseases. Meanwhile, among those with risk factors he immunized 68% of those between 50 and 59 years old and 30% of those between 40 and 49. But he’s not finished with those groups yet.

The “ease in the process” now available to the Province points to a segment of between 100 and 110 thousand men and women aged 70 and over that they could not or did not have technical possibilities to sign up to be called.

People under 70 years of age have to continue signing up to be able to access a vaccination appointment. Photo Andrés D’Elía

Gollán explained that the estimates of the population that need to be vaccinated are made from the projections that the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (INDEC) generated for the Province of Buenos Aires since the last census in 2010.

“We have vaccines available for these groups. We need finish vaccinating those community members who have not yet registered in our plan, “Kicillof explained.

That is the key: the arrival of parties with various vaccines against COVID-19. As reported by the National Ministry of Health between May 3 and June 3, more than 6.7 million vaccines arrived in the country of which more than 5.3 million have already been applied. Almost 40% of that total went to the Province of Buenos Aires.

In the province they plan to vaccinate between 12 and 13 million people. At the moment 5 million applications were made: four of the first dose and one million of the second. On Thursday there was the daily record of vaccinations administered, with 104,600.



The arrival of vaccines to the country accelerated, which is reflected in the progress of the vaccination plan against Covid. Photo Presidency of the Nation

Vaccination in the City of Buenos Aires

The increased supply of vaccines also impacted the Government of the City of Buenos Aires: on Thursday it vaccinated 29,117 people, one of the highest figures in one day. Until this Friday, the district, according to official data, immunized 934,063 people with one dose, which constitute 77% of the 1,200,000 considered as the target population.

What’s more, 280,463 porteños have the complete two-dose scheme, which means that of the 1,330,312 vaccines received, 1,214,526 have already been supplied, 91.3%.

Between health personnel (stage 1 of the vaccination plan) more than 195,000 people received the first dose of Sputnik-V, Covishield or Sinopharm, while 146,437 of them have the complete two-dose schedule.



The La Rural vaccination center. Photo Lucia Merle

In stage 2, whose target population is about 400,000 adults over 70 years, the first dose of Oxford-AstraZeneca, Sputnik-V, or Sinopharm Covishield vaccine has already been administered to 347,242 people. Of these, 103,928 have the second dose.

Of the total number of vaccinated in these age groups, 138,836 are over 80 years of age; and 193,376 are between 70 and 79 years old. In addition, 15,030 nursing home residents were vaccinated. According to official sources, are 99% of those who signed up, although the registers are still open.

Of the over 60 years old (stage 3), 192,694 already received the first dose and 3,549 completed the immunization with the second component.



The City advances with the vaccination of strategic personnel. Photo Lucia Merle

Regarding the strategic staff (stage 4), as of Thursday they had received at least one dose about 53,800 teachers and non-teachers, police officers, traffic agents and collaborators of dining rooms and picnic areas that depend on the Ministry of Human Development and Habitat of the City. This group is made up of about 130,000 people.

This week the shift rhythm for this sector of the population accelerated: more than 14,000 doses were applied on Thursday, against 6,400 on Wednesday. For this reason, the City estimates that some 25,000 members of the security forces could be immunized by Sunday or Monday. Y during the next week the teachers will be vaccinated, among whom 15,501 already have both doses.



Between Sunday and Monday the City will finish vaccinating the security forces. Photo Lucia Merle

In stage 5 they are people between the ages of 18 and 59 with risk factors. Some 63,000 of a group estimated at 145,000 have already been vaccinated. Between 5,000 and 6,000 shifts a day had been granted, although on Thursday more than 10,000 people were vaccinated.

How the immunization plan is progressing in the country

According to the Public Monitor that has the official page of the Ministry of Health of the Nation, Until 18:00 this Friday, 13,374,067 vaccines were applied throughout the country.

The application of these vaccines according to age groups is as follows:

People over 80 years of age: 78% have already been vaccinated with the first dose and 23.8% with both doses.

People aged 70 to 79 years: 86.6% received the first dose and 23.4% both.

People aged 60 to 69 years: 83.3% were vaccinated with the first dose and 15.5% with both.

People aged 20 to 59 years: 17% received the first dose and 6.2%, both.

In the ranking of provinces with more progress in the vaccination process against Covid-19, two other jurisdictions have already managed to inoculate more than a million people: Córdoba (878 thousand with one dose; 244 thousand with two) and Santa Fe (778 thousand with the first and 228 thousand with both).

Then among the list of more advanced provinces are Mendoza (568 thousand doses applied); Tucumán, with 468 thousand; Entre Ríos with 366 thousand and Chaco with 323 thousand.

NS