The province of Buenos Aires got into the internal discussion for the update of the prices of the service rates, after the request of the Minister of Economy, Martín Guzmán, to authorize increases was transcended.

Augusto Costa, provincial minister of Production, Science and Technological Innovation, said that the issue of rates “are completely valid discussions in which you may not agree.” And stressed the need to find “the point of balance”.

“The pandemic led us to make decisions. The discussion goes through create a balance to ensure that companies are not underfunded and they can continue working but that people can pay“, he affirmed in dialogue with radio Diez.

News in development

AFG