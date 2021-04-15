Teresa Garcia, Minister of Government of the Province of Buenos Aires, shot this Wednesday at Antonella Delmonte, the 24-year-old girl vaccinated against the coronavirus in Merlo. “Sometimes these types of characters escape that do harm to society, “said the official on Wednesday.

García’s statement comes hours after the mayor Gustavo Menéndez – who at this time cross the Covid for the second time– recognize that vaccination progresses very slowly.

García spoke about the situation of the coronavirus in Buenos Aires territory, a while before 13,241 new cases of Covid were confirmed in the Province.

And he also dedicated a few words to the vaccination of Antonella Delmonte, who posed as “health personnel” to access Sputnik V.

The minister considered that Buenos Aires has a vaccination system “pretty perfect”. However, he acknowledged that “sometimes it is complicated.”

Cristina Fernández de Kirchner with Teresa García. Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner Teresa Garcia

“These types of characters escape that harm not only the State and the vaccination system, but also society, “García said.

On Tuesday, for his part, the mayor of Merlo had admitted the slow progress of vaccination in the province.

“There is very little that has been vaccinated,” said Gustavo Menéndez in dialogue with La Red, after another case of irregularities was uncovered.

Menendez too did self-criticism on the progress in his municipality, where according to the forecasts there should be 450 thousand people vaccinated but barely 40 thousand.

Roxana Monzón and her partner, Mayor Gustavo Menéndez, from Merlo. The links with an outrageous vaccination. Facebook photo

“So it gives a lot of anger, because it dirties an entire system, which has behind those anonymous heroes that are nurses, doctors and all those who work in hospitals,” he continued on the case of the young Delmonte.

The details of the case

Antonella Delmonte is 24 years old and lives in Vicente López. However, he received the first dose of Sputnik in Merlo, his hometown, where he registered as “health personnel” despite the fact that his last job in a clothing business.

Paula Daniela Palavecino, the mother of the young woman, works with the current partner of Mayor Menéndez, Roxana Monzón, in the Secretary for Sustainable Economic Development, Industry and Commerce of Merlo.

Antonella Delmonte, 24, was vaccinated in Merlo as “health personnel”. Instagram photo

Likewise, Palavecino made a show on his social networks of political ties with Karina Menéndez, sister of the mayor and secretary of the municipality, and with councilor María Rosa Ponce, from the Frente de Todos.

Delmonte received the vaccine on April 9, in the Hospital Héroes de Malvinas.

After hearing the case, the Buenos Aires Government filed a complaint with the Fiscal Unit of Instruction (UFI) number 3 of Morón, in charge of Alberto Ferrario.

They find out if the crime of falsification of public document or ideological falsification.

