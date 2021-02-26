The long list of personnel vaccinated outside the parameters that appear in the schedule of the national Ministry of Health continues to grow. This Friday Clarion confirmed that dozens of University students Many of them militants of groups related to Kirchnerism and under 30 years of age, were vaccinated with the vaccines of the province of Buenos Aires.

Everyone fulfilled tasks as telemedicine operators in the so-called CeTep of early care for Covid-19 consultations, supervised by the Buenos Aires Ministry of Health, in coordination with 29 national universities within the scope of the Province, plus the Faculty of Exact Sciences of the University of Buenos Aires, which joined the agreement.

Sources in the province of Buenos Aires confirmed that the young people were vaccinated for being “Workers who are engaged in the health operation within the framework of the Covid” . They confirmed that they are at least 160 vaccinated among all the study houses that joined the program since,rgumentados, perform “a key task: tracking and monitoring the close contacts of those infected, so they are considered personal health.”

Before the consultation of this medium about Why were they vaccinated if they do not carry out field work and their functions are linked to telemedicine, they added that “vaccination corresponds to them as they are personnel from the Covid health scheme of the province of Buenos Aires.” And they highlighted differences around the scandal for the VIP vaccination that was installed in the Ministry of Health, which revealed Clarion and led to the resignation of Ginés González García as minister. “His vaccination was not done in any ‘VIP vaccination’ , but they were registered on the website of the province as ‘non-ICU health personnel’ and they were given a random turn, “provincial sources said.

The Province also maintained that the vaccinated carried out coordinated tasks with the national universities where they study, all based on Buenos Aires soil, except Exact of the UBA, where this media was able to confirm that at least 43 young people were vaccinated. This scheme was also repeated in the universities of Quilmes and Lanús and it would have been deepened in the rest of the houses of study.

The telemedicine centers established by the provincial Ministry of Health They operate in a large number of national universities, among which stand out the National University of La Plata (UNLP), Tres de Febrero (Untref), Hurlingham (Unahur), Arturo Jauretche (UNAJ); that of Lanús (UNLa); that of the West (ONE); that of José C. Paz (Unpaz); that of Lomas de Zamora (UNLdZ); that of Quilmes (UNQ); that of Almirante Brown (UNAB) and that of Mar del Plata (UNMDP). In most cases, they were young militants from different groups linked to Kirchnerism, including La Cámpora.

Exact of the UBA, meanwhile, formally adhered to the agreement on September 28, but since the middle of the year it has been providing telemedicine services with young people who signed up for the different calls. All The activity is carried out in Pavilion 1 of Ciudad Universitaria, that is, without direct contact with Covid-19 patients. They took a series of courses and take four-hour shifts, three times a week, according to a student told Clarion. The internships are paid. They are mostly under 25 years old and are militants, although there are also young people who signed up as volunteers without being affiliated with any political space.