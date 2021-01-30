In the midst of the opposition’s questions about the political use of the vaccination plan against the coronavirus and with the presence of the governor Axel Kicillof and the deputy and leader of La Cámpora Máximo Kirchner, the Province began this Saturday the immunization plan for adults older than 70 years.

The first doses were applied in Lomas de Zamora and the mayor Martín Insaurralde, the minister of Health of the province, Daniel Gollan, and other officials were also there.

It was the beginning of the “Vacunate” operation that is carried out outside the health system and its main objective is to immunize older adults who live in geriatric residences and those who work in those places.

“It is a historic and mobilizing day because we have been working for this for a long time. It was a great task of our president Alberto Fernández and an important work together between all of us. Today we begin to vaccinate older adults and it is something that fills us with a lot of emotion, “emphasized Kicillof.

Kicillof, Máximo Kirchner and other officials at the beginning of the vaccination against the coronavirus for people over 70 years of age.

For his part, Máximo Kirchner stressed that the vaccination operation will allow “many people who were in a stage of their life of rest to begin to see their families.”

“It is important that many neighbors sign up, and also help those who do not have the tools to do so, on the page of the province to plan and put together the best possible logistics for vaccination,” said the national legislator.

According to a statement released by the Municipality of Lomas de Zamora, in this operation older adults and workers from a residential home for older adults were vaccinated.

The beginning of nursing home vaccination is invaluable. For those over 70, the pandemic was fatal: 1 in 4 who had COVID died. Today we took another step in the Province towards the end of this nightmare, caring for the most vulnerable population. pic.twitter.com/ZHbgg9uUtt – Daniel Gollan (@DrDanielGollan) January 30, 2021

The head of PAMI, Luana Volnovich, the vice minister of the Buenos Aires health portfolio, Nicolás Kreplak, the president of the Chamber of Deputies of the Province, Federico Otermín, the president of the block of provincial deputies of the Frente de Todos, Facundo Tignanelli, also participated. and the national deputy Daniela Vilar.

“Today is a great day, we took a very important step. We began to vaccinate in geriatric residences in the country, and it is a pride that the starting point is in Lomas de Zamora, with adults and older adults,” Insaurralde remarked.

In the province of Buenos Aires, the “Vacunate” operation has already applied more than 120 thousand doses, and in a first stage it was started by health personnel from the areas of greatest exposure.

It fills us with excitement to start vaccinating in the long-stay residences of PBA 🥰 The tranquility of Héctor, 86 years old and affiliated to PAMI, is ours ❤️ Hope continues to march 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/q4S4JYps2d – Luana Volnovich (@luanavolnovich) January 30, 2021

Now, the plan continues with the inoculation of elderly people over 70 years of age, residents and workers of nursing homes, and “the beginning of the application in teachers is imminent, prioritizing those who present risk factors, facing the beginning of the school year”, according to Government sources indicated.

The beginning of the new stage of vaccination occurs in the midst of questions about the political use in the distribution of vaccines and also because of the use of local groups such as La Cámpora to register those who want to apply the vaccine and provide information.

The controversy began days ago with the installation of party outreach posts -with the logo of the Frente de Todos- to sign up for the Buenos Aires vaccination program with the Sputnik V which was triggered by a complaint from the mayor of Pergamino, Javier Martínez (JxC).

The controversial campaign “Buenos Aires Vacunate” in the Province. Photo Twitter

Later, a request for reports from the bloc of deputies opposed to Minister Gollan was known, where they demand that the criteria to distribute the doses in the different municipalities be clarified. They pose that there is “discretion” in the delivery of immunization material to the detriment of the communal leaders who do not belong to the front that governs the Nation and the Province.

