In the midst of the controversy over the start of the 2021 school year and the return to face-to-face classes in the face of a possible outbreak of coronavirus cases, the Buenos Aires government admitted this Wednesday that the Province does not have infrastructure for all students to return to classrooms and so think about a rotating scheme.

“The goal is to start classes in person in March“, highlighted the Chief of Staff, Carlos Bianco, and immediately specified that”obviously it would not be with the same number of students per classroom because they are not prepared to ensure the distance of two meters “.

The official explained that “It would be with a certain capacity of number of students per classrooms, which would rotate one week and another week, but presence would be assured “.

And he added: “It would not be full presence as in normal times, but presence presence and that we have already been putting into practice, a tactic in low-risk districts.”

On the other hand, Bianco affirmed that the government’s objective is to vaccinate 1.5 million people in February.

“From the massive arrival of a larger quantity of vaccines, we will be expanding the scheme. So far we are vaccinating in 169 hospitals and we are going to get 500 vaccinations, with 350 schools.”

In that expanded vaccination scheme, he explained that “teachers and police, those over 70, then those over 60 and people who have a higher risk of contracting the virus from a basic disease will follow. The plan for February is to vaccinate to one and a half million people, as the vaccines arrive, “he said.

JPE