Summer is coming and perhaps one of the most desired activities for many of us at this time will be taking a nap; a very summery activity that gives us that feeling of conquered own time that Professor Miguel Ángel Hernández defends in his book the gift of nap. In addition to that feeling, the nap gives us numerous physiological benefits in favor of a longer life expectancy and sports performance does not escape those benefits that it brings us.

Elite athletes, who have a day-to-day very different from the rest of us, are sometimes subjected to partial sleep deprivation due to stress and anxiety in the days leading up to the competition, the jetlag accumulated between long trips, competitions or training at unusual times. And they use naps to alleviate this sleep deprivation. The nap could therefore be an opportunity to supplement the nocturnal sleep period that can help athletes to achieve the recommended sleep duration. This napping strategy is known to have positive effects on athletic performance, both on physical performance (jumping ability, sprinting, strength) and cognitive performance (reaction time, attention). In this way, perceived fatigue is also reduced, recovery processes are improved and the negative effects of partial sleep deprivation on physical and cognitive performance are combated.

A study published this year in the prestigious journal British Journal of Sports Medicine, collects and combines evidence from 22 studies involving nearly 300 trained and physically active male athletes aged 18-35. The main conclusion reported to us by the authors of the study was that taking a nap between 12:30 and 16:50 improves the performance, both cognitive and physical, of athletes who sleep normally at night.

The positive effects of napping after lunch were also confirmed in athletes in a state of partial sleep deprivation. In addition, these benefits are greater when the nap lasts between 30 and 60 minutes than when the nap lasts more than an hour. These findings further highlight that, after waking from a nap, a period of approximately one hour is required before exercise to prevent the benefits from being attenuated by sleep inertia or grogginess. It should also be noted that because there are fewer studies with sleep-deprived people, no firm recommendation can be made as to whether daytime naps compensate for the loss of athletic performance that results from partial sleep deprivation. And furthermore, these results are applicable only to young men aged 18-35 (and physically active or athletes): extrapolation to other populations should be cautious.

In the same magazine, in 2021, some recommendations of an expert consensus on sleep in athletes. These experts give a series of recommendations for athletes and coaches and among them they propose the promotion of nap opportunities. Here the so-called siesta-coffee (or power nap, as it is known in English), suitable, when the window of time to take a nap is short and you have to get up active, without feeling the numbness of waking up when entering deeper stages of sleep. This coffee nap is a short nap (15 to 20 minutes), just after drinking coffee, and before noon.

It is also advisable to add exposure to bright light and a post-nap facelift to wake up more refreshed. And relaxation and breathing techniques can help us fall asleep. In the duration of the nap, we must take into account the time it takes us to fall asleep; therefore, it is recommended to set an alarm for about 10 minutes more than the expected duration of the nap.

In sports science it is recognized that we must generate more knowledge about the impact of napping on sports performance. But those who are not elite athletes who are playing for the world championship should know that a good nap this summer will not do any harm to health or performance, quite the contrary. You just have to take into account these two issues: sleep inertia and the impact on night sleep.

Sleep inertia is the transient decrease in cognitive performance and alertness after waking up. It can last between 15-20 minutes and up to 2 hours. In this case, be sure to allow adequate time (at least 30 minutes, in most cases) to dissipate this stun before training or competing.

Napping could affect night sleep. This depends on several factors including the length of the nap, the timing of the nap, and previous sleep debt. Longer naps have the greatest potential to reduce the tendency to sleep. The optimal time for a nap is to take advantage of the time of sleepiness of the circadian rhythm from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., and that avoids delaying the latency of the onset of nocturnal sleep.

