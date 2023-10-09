Ana Rosa Quintana promised us, for her new program, innovation, rigor, and futurism. And well, 20 days have passed and they have… Mario Vaquerizo on that list of collaborators who can be called many things, but not innovative or futuristic. We have entertainers, influencers, flip-flops, and a bullfighter. And Vaquerizo, so controversial, is today hated by his former audience and, meanwhile, praised by both former politicians and journalists who jump from party to party to the assault of free gossip and the famous. Beautiful symbiosis. Mario, we must admit, has always been smarter than anyone, especially when he has to play dumb.

He said last Thursday that he loves pollution. A frivolous way of expressing the need to use transportation, public or private (although I suppose Mario is more into Uber) when making a family visit or whatever. Vaquerizo was, many, many years ago, in Night without respite, where, amidst laughter, he encouraged the public to pirate his album. Vaquerizo is, above all, famous: versatile, well-groomed. Now he has taken a step towards another, less numerous audience, but one that surely pays better than those media that elevated him. He is consistent with his own character, and who knows if with his inner self (there are two enigmas in Spain: Garabandal and Mario Vaquerizo).

Her friendly talk about pollution included a chorus of clappers bursting with laughter while Ana Rosa controlled the arena by raising her eyebrow. Laughter from those who know that they are applauding an atrocity, but an atrocity that is very good to eat. Oh, Mario, how are you? The atrocities between friends are fun. The atrocities on TV sow more ignorance, in case we had little. The problem is not that Mario Vaquerizo is (or pretends to be) ignorant, but that he is given a speaker to trivialize serious things in an era of proud illiteracy.

