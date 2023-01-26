The first prototype of the Russian electric car “Atom”, in the development of which the head of “KamAZ” Sergey Kogogin and businessman Ruben Vardanyan invested, is planned to be shown in April-May 2023. Igor Povarazdnyuk, General Director of the Atom company, spoke about this on January 25, his words are quoted by TASS.

“We will show the prototype in the spring, around April-May. It will be a series of closed and open events, where we will invite, of course, our shareholders, investors, partners, but we will also try to make an open part for the public,” said the CEO of the company.

In his opinion, the first electric vehicle will be used to test the functionality of human-machine interfaces. Samples with a full range of functions will be released this fall and will not be shown to the public, but immediately sent for testing. It is assumed that the electric car will receive four versions: a two-door urban “Duo”, a family “Family”, as well as separate versions for taxis and delivery services. According to Igor Povarazdnyuk, the model line will be developed through interior solutions and software versions. The power reserve of the electric car will be 500 kilometers.

A whole team of specialists is working on the Atom electric car, which includes more than 250 automotive designers and IT developers with experience in implementing projects in Russia, China, Europe and the USA. Official sales of the electric car will begin in 2025, and corporate customers will be the first to receive it.

On November 25, Atom startup presented the logo of its electric car. According to representatives of the company, the symbolism of the electric car represents the interaction between a person and an electric car. The logo was based on the idea of ​​combining the IT industry and the automotive industry. The task of the development team is to make an electric car that matches the lifestyle, worldview and pulse of modern generations, who are active participants in the new urban mobility, the press service of Atom reported.