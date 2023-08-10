The proton is one of the most common particles in the universe. They are the main building blocks of atoms. You can find them in the air you breathe, the coffee you drink and the interior of stars and planets.

Although physicists have known for more than a century that this particle exists, they are still struggling to get to grips with it. “The proton looks simple on the outside, but when you dig deeper, you find interesting and unexpected things,” says Juan Rojo, professor of theoretical physics at VU University Amsterdam. “We are still learning new things about it.”

Atoms, from which almost everything in and around us is built, consist of a nucleus of protons and neutrons around which negatively charged electrons orbit. Neutrons are chargeless, protons are positively charged. High school teachers present the proton as a structureless sphere. As soon as you start studying physics, you learn that that ball consists of three smaller building blocks called quarks.

“What we tell first-year physics students is still an oversimplification,” said Amanda Cooper-Sarkar, emeritus professor of particle physics at the University of Oxford. The proton is a quantum object that looks more like a hazy cloud of volatile, buzzing particles. And what exactly the composition looks like depends on the setup with which you look at it.

The better physicists study the proton, the more new, incomprehensible things they discover about it. Inside this everyday particle, a complex, bizarre world appears to lurk. For example, Rojo and his colleagues discovered in 2022 that a particle heavier than the proton itself can probably emerge in it.

Tool

“We want to understand protons because almost everything consists of them,” says Rojo. “Miniscule changes in proton properties would have led to a completely different universe. For example, if they were slightly lighter or heavier, some atoms could not have existed.”

Physicists have another motivation for mapping protons. In the LHC particle accelerator at CERN in Geneva, physicists collide protons at nearly the speed of light to create and study new particles to understand the laws of physics at the smallest scale. In 2012, for example, physicists discovered the Higgs boson at the LHC. “If you don’t know how the building blocks of those colliding protons behave, then you can’t properly compare your theoretical models with your measurement results,” says Rojo. A better understanding of protons is therefore important for physics research.

“The most common technique for examining the proton is to shoot other particles at it,” says Cooper-Sarkar. That is also how the proton was discovered in 1919 by Ernest Rutherford, who previously discovered the atomic nucleus. Rutherford and his assistant Ernest Marsden fired so-called alpha particles (helium nuclei) at nitrogen atoms, among other things. The alpha particles were found to knock positively charged particles out of these atoms. Rutherford realized that these are protons and that atomic nuclei are made up of protons and neutrons.

Billiard balls and bowling balls

A few decades later, in the 1960s and 1970s, particle physicists started playing marbles again. This time they collided the much smaller electrons with protons. At first that yielded little: they ricocheted off like a billiard ball on a bowling ball. That changed when the American particle accelerator SLAC (Stanford Linear Accelerator Center) first accelerated electrons considerably, causing them to hit protons with so much energy that they shattered. As a result, the electrons reflected on building blocks: the quarks.

These SLAC measurements in the late 1960s indicated that the proton consists of many small particles. The question was whether these were the same particles that physicists Murray Gell-Mann and George Zweig had proposed a few years earlier. According to their theory, the proton consists of two types of quarks: two ‘up quarks’, each with an electrical charge of +2/3, and a ‘down quark’ with a charge of -1/3. Those charges neatly add up to the +1 charge of the proton.

In the 1970s and 1980s, measurements at CERN – playing with superlight, uncharged neutrino particles – showed that the proton is packed with pairs of quarks and their antimatter counterparts, the antiquarks. The properties of antiquarks are exactly opposite to those of quarks, so they cancel each other out. For example, the anti-up quark has charge -2/3. If you cancel all quarks against their antiquarks, you end up with the three quarks predicted by Gell-Mann and Zweig: two upquarks and one downquark.

A sea of ​​quarks and antiquarks

The Gell-Mann and Zweig quark model does not explain why protons seem to contain a sea of ​​quark-antiquark pairs in addition to those three quarks. More marble experiments followed, with different particles and different energies. The higher the energy of the “marbles”, the more detailed the proton picture.

In addition to a sharper picture, the experiments also raised new questions. For example, the proton looked different in different measurements. That was because the proton’s momentum—a combination of its velocity and mass—seems to be distributed differently among the quarks and antiquarks in different experiments. Sometimes the two upquarks and the one downquark each carry about a third of the proton momentum. The proton then seems to consist almost exclusively of those three quarks. But in other experiments, those three quarks and all the quarks and antiquarks from the quark sea all seem to have a small fraction of the proton momentum. The proton then looks more like a collection of countless swarming quarks and antiquarks.

Glue-like force particles

Even now there was a theory ready to explain the crazy proton measurements: quantum chromodynamics. According to this theory, glue-like force particles called gluons hold together the two upquarks and the downquark in the proton. According to the new theory, those gluons could temporarily split into a quark and antiquark. Because they are each other’s perfect counterpart, they cancel each other out and disappear again. This creates a sea of ​​briefly bubbling up quarks and antiquarks.

Although it explains the quark-antiquark pairs, quantum chromodynamics is a very complex theory and physicists cannot calculate all the properties of quarks and gluons in the proton with current computational methods. For example, they can describe well the situation where quarks and antiquarks all carry a small portion of the momentum and are close together, but the calculations get stuck in the situation where the two upquarks and the downquark appear to be relatively far apart and the three of them take care of almost the entire impulse. Physicists rely on experiments for situations they cannot calculate.

But what does a proton really look like? Like three quarks? Or like a bubbling sea of ​​quarks and antiquarks? “The proton is a quantum object,” says Rojo. “That means that what it looks like depends on the measurement you take.”

The proton complies with the laws of quantum mechanics, which state that particles can be in several places at the same time, for example. Or in different states at the same time, like Schrödinger’s cat who is dead and alive at the same time until you look. You can see the proton as a kind of hazy quantum cloud that has several shapes at the same time. Depending on, for example, the energy of the electrons and the way you look at the reflected particles, you are more or less likely to see a certain composition.

That quantum behavior may seem crazy and impossible, but it isn’t. It is nicely described by quantum mechanics. Rojo: “It seems strange because we have not developed an intuition for the quantum world.”

Charming

Juan Rojo’s research group discovered in 2022, with international colleagues, even stranger quantum behavior in the proton. By analyzing thousands of proton measurements using artificial intelligence, they discovered a signal that indicates that in experiments a proton usually behaves like three quarks and sometimes looks like a composite of five quarks. Those two ‘extra’ quarks are a charm quark and an anti-charm quark, the heavy brothers of the up and down quarks and antiquarks. These are not quarks from the quark sea. They exist just as fully as the two upquarks and the downquark.

That is remarkable, because a single charm quark is heavier than a proton. It is as if you open a box with a kilogram of apples and suddenly find two melons of over a kilogram in it. This unimaginable phenomenon is also allowed according to quantum mechanics. “In the quantum world, the proton may contain particles heavier than itself, provided that this takes an extremely short time.” So the proton usually consists of two upquarks and a downquark, but very occasionally may briefly change into a charming five-quark system.

“There is still debate about this idea,” says Cooper-Sarkar. “There are physicists who think that the analyzes are still too uncertain and doubt the evidence. I think we will know in a few years who is right, then we will have more data and a better understanding of the composition of the proton.”

An experiment that could contribute to this is the EIC particle accelerator (electron-ion collider) that is being built at the American research institute Brookhaven National Laboratory. The EIC, which can start measuring at the earliest in 2030, will allow accelerated electrons to collide with accelerated protons or heavier atomic nuclei.

In addition to proton composition, the EIC will examine quarks and gluons in protons in heavy atomic nuclei, where they are surrounded by other protons and neutrons. There they seem to behave differently than in free protons, but it is still unclear why. Another important task for the EIC is to find out how the spin property of the proton arises. Like the charge, the spin is probably the sum of the spin of the quarks, antiquarks and gluons, but the distribution is not yet clear.

“The EIC is therefore an important experiment. The coming decades will be an exciting time for proton research,” says Rojo. “It may be a well-known and commonplace particle, but it will occupy us for some time to come.”