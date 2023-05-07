I don’t know if the protocol belongs to that humanist knowledge that Nuccio Ordine vindicates (who will receive the Princess of Asturias in one of the most protocol ceremonies on the Spanish cultural agenda). Of course, the ancient tutors gave it a lot of importance, and knowing how to behave in public has been the attribute of well-educated people, those who knew how to decline in Latin.

Like dead languages, protocol is considered a stale and dying thing, so it’s surprising that it got so much attention this week. Not only because of the anger of the head of protocol of the Community of Madrid, Alejandra Blázquez, transformed before Minister Bolaños into a disco bouncer, but also because of the claim of Colombian President Gustavo Petro not to wear a tailcoat in the Royal Palace. Luckily the British monarchy came yesterday to give a master class in protocol. All these forgetful of courtly manners needed a coronation.

The protocol is also damaged in the two series with a British setting that have made me crazy this week. In the diplomatic (Netflix), a United States ambassador in London spends so much of the rituals that she doesn’t even wash her hair, turning her hair oil into the most commented aspect of the plot. The other, Sherwood (Filmin), is about retired miners who don’t keep their manners either in public or at home. For the characters in both series, any protocol is insufferable strutting. And yet it matters, just as it matters to cite the Georgics of Virgil and the first verse of the Aeneid. It matters how rituals matter, not just as displays of power, but because they remind us that we are a community and not huddled together individuals. Dressing in a tailcoat or welcoming a minister who is unsympathetic to the platform means that we solemnly accept the other and recognize his dignity. The opposite is despotism.

