The League was not timely, but even the Coni could immediately say that there were problems: the integrity of the A must be saved

Even Atalanta did not celebrate the six goals against Udinese. On the other hand, when a virus decides a game, there is little to celebrate. It was certainly not an export show, one of those that promote a championship abroad. The point is that it shouldn’t have been played, it had to be postponed. Just as you could have chosen another date for today’s Cagliari-Bologna. The calendar is clogged, of course, but the Uefa decision to have the Premier recover the matches not played even during the Champions League evenings opens up the possibility of using many more dates, thus saving the integrity of the tournament, but also the show and the right of the viewer to see challenges between two teams at their best. The protocol launched a few days ago does not work. It was predictable. The league was not timely, but even the Coni at least could immediately say that it was not working, instead of waiting for the evidence and the growing discontent of the clubs. An intervention by Malagò, before and not after, would perhaps have corrected some of the measures provided for in the protocol, especially the one that obliges even children without any experience to be deployed in order to have a match played. There is a need for common sense, in that norm you see little of it.

Inter have everything to lose against Juve tomorrow evening. Who would have thought that? As Inzaghi recalled, in the forecast on the eve of the Nerazzurri season seemed pregnant with unknowns while the Bianconeri with certainties. On the one hand, a coach who had not won a championship, on the other the one who had won most of all the coaches today in Serie A. The serious injury to Chiesa puts Allegri even more in difficulty, but he will call the team to the game of pride, which is always the house specialty. The character, the determination are a constitutive element of the Juventus club that does not have much else available, because the game is not seen. Or rather, what you see is not enough. But the Super Cup is a single challenge, the resources of the will can work miracles. Inter returns to play for an Italian Super Cup after 10 years and is the seal of a run-up to Juve strongly desired by this property and completed by Marotta, first with Conte, now with Inzaghi. The club withstood the shock wave of the many summer outings and the seismic swarm of initially fluctuating results. The coach was able to gradually combine an attacking game with a tight defense thanks to the stitching of a midfield that has two great protagonists: Brozovic and Barella. It is no coincidence that the renewals started with them. Anyone who plays next to him makes a good impression, from Calhanoglu to Vidal to Gagliardini. Coaches make a difference, especially in an age where revenues are falling and buying is difficult. Inzaghi has been able to find solutions at the exit of Lukaku and Hakimi, Allegri has not yet found the goals that Cristiano Ronaldo brought with him.

Once upon a time, those who fought to save themselves first of all played in order not to lose. One time. This is no longer the case, Venice and Spezia always try to fight for it, for example. Regardless of who they are in front of. Genoa, on the other hand, fails. Shevchenko has not been able to give a physiognomy to the team, which has actually deteriorated. In the end, the 3 points in 9 games are less alarming than the absence of any technical profile that could give a glimpse of the end of the tunnel. It is difficult to blame the new ownership, which begins to think it has to make a change before the situation becomes irremediable.

Roma and Lazio a year ago at this point of the season had 8 points more each. They have lost a lot. Yet they have two important coaches on the bench. Taking on Mourinho and Sarri means making a long-term commitment. Diametrically opposed, the two have in common the need to have players suitable for the football they offer. Lazio seen against Inter seemed to have found a balance, especially behind. Roma, on the other hand, are struggling to find an identity. However, Mourinho won over a good part of the fans, indeed he made them loyal. It has not happened since the days of Zeman that a coach enjoyed unconditional trust, regardless. In short, despite Rome and Lazio are faring worse, Mou and Sarri still hold the square well.

January 11, 2022 (change January 11, 2022 | 00:22)

