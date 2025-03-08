«Look what is living in Río Cauto right now. It was already formed, ”is heard in one of the videos published Friday on social networks showing Citizens protesting in the streets of the town located in the province of Granma, in … The Eastern Zone of Cuba.

In another clip, hundreds of people are observed hitting sailors, walking through the streets or riding bicycles, at least four police patrols are also distinguished, one after another, while a person shouted them “shameless.”

Although in the videos the reason for the protest is not clarified, this Friday they had transcended other images from Guamo Viejo, town of Río Cauto, where neighbors came out to demand the release of a Cuban mother detained last Wednesday for demonstrating alone denouncing the misery and the widespread crisis.

Mayelín Carrasco Álvarezmother of three children, manifested against the supply crisis that affects the population. In the video the woman is observed on top of a wall and, before the look of the settlers, shouts:

«I do it because I have three children, there are. Where is the revolution left by Fidel? Where is the revolution that Raúl left? There is no revolution because everything has fallen. And I am not going to blame President Canel, but who are we going to blame? To those who are governing here, in Bayamo, in Manzanillo? »

While the agents of the order were violently carried, the people who witnessed the arrest asked not to exert the force, and shouted “their elderly,” “let it speak” and “leave the abuse.”

According to José Daniel Ferrer, leader of the Patriotic Union of Cuba (UNPACU), the woman was transferred to Bayamo for state security. According to Ferrer, before his transfer to the provincial head, Carrasco Álvarez was treated in a hospital after fainting during an interrogation, after being reduced to force in the Plaza Ángel Fría de Río Cauto by state security agents.

“We are not going to take away anything”

Shortly after the protest began in Río Cauto, the authorities of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) went to the place. The first secretary of the PCC in Granma went to the villagers and said: «The revolution will not take away anyone what it has given it here. The revolution was the one that gave electricity. All that has been built here is thanks to the revolution ».

According to the Provincial newspaper ‘La Demajagua’, belonging to the regime, during container with those present, they exchanged some words about “situations that affect everyday life” such as “arrears in the delivery of the basic basket, taxation of wages, water supply, the sale of milk, transport and the situation of the deficit of generation of electricity”.

For more than six months the energy crisis on the island has been aggravated due to the lack of fuel already fault in thermoelectric plants. Electricity cuts are usually extended up to 25 hours in a row, and electric service usually lasts about two hours. This, in turn, affects water supply and the production of goods and services. To this is added the lack of medications and basic supplies.

Thousands of people have to cook with firewood or coal because of the lack of liquefied gas and electricity, and eat a boiled food or water with sugar to survive because the foods that appear are usually too expensive.

«People no longer endure, we have no current, no water, no food … or freedom. Nor die with dignity we can, ”a woman lives in the Eastern Zone, he did so under anonymity, because on the island the regime imprisons even those who protest or manifest themselves in relation to the deficiencies.