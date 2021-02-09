Axel Kicillof held his first meeting of the year on Monday with the mayors of the third electoral section of the Frente de Todos. In La Plata, the governor and communal chiefs reviewed the epidemiological situation in the framework of the tourist season and the issues related to the beginning of classes: the preparation of schools and adaptation to the protocols approved in October in the Buenos Aires district .

They also reviewed the status of registration for the vaccination program in each municipality and what the territorial deployment would be like after receiving more doses, at a time when the arrival of coronavirus vaccines is at an impasse, due to the slowdown in shipments from Russia and the wait for a million vaccines from China and a first batch of AstraZeneca of 580 thousand doses. “When those doses arrive, the vaccination plan will start with force”, assured – hopefully – a mayor present at the conclave.

Then, they talked about the progress of the comprehensive security plan (purchase of police vehicles and registration of applicants for 2021 entry in the Buenos Aires Police), in addition to talking about the habitat and housing plan, which shows progress in works in municipalities such as President Peron, San Vicente, Quilmes and Almirante Brown.

In addition to Kicillof, there were the Chief of Staff, Carlos Bianco; the Minister of Government, Teresa García; the Minister of Health, Daniel Gollán and the Minister of Security, Sergio Alejandro Berni.

On the side of the communal chiefs they were Mariano Cascallares (Alte. Brown), Martín Insaurralde (Lomas), Fernando Espinoza (La Matanza) and Mayra Mendoza (Quilmes). The mayor of President Perón, Blanca Cantero; from Cañuelas, Marisa Fassi; the mayors of Berazategui, Juan José Mussi; by Florencio Varela, Andrés Watson; from San Vicente, Nicolás Mantegazza; from Ensenada, Mario Secco; de Berisso, Fabián Cagliardi; from Avellaneda, Alejo Chornobroff; and from Punta Indio, Hernán Yzurieta.

But an issue raised by the mayors caught the attention of provincial officials: the mayors spoke of the protests that took place in recent weeks in San Vicente and La Plata. In the first case, the Federation of Recyclers and Cartoneros -enrolled in the Confederation of Workers of the Popular Economy of Grabois- mobilized in front of the municipality of San Vicente to demand the reopening of an Ecopoint where 21 people worked, and where acts of violence were recorded, which led to a counterpoint between the local mayor Nicolás Mantegazza and Martín Insaurralde from Lome with Grabois himself, through strong tweeting crossovers.

Grabois militants protest in San Vicente.

And in the provincial capital, militants of the Popular Movement (MP) La Dignidad marched to the seat of the governor’s office of the province of Buenos Aires to present a request to the Buenos Aires governor with “ten measures to stand up and reactivate the province with work and production.”

The mayors were upset with these marches, which they say happened in a smaller way in other districts, of groups enrolled in the CTEP, the organization led by Juan Grabois, a “critical” member of the Frente de Todos.

At the meeting, the mayors -from the most K to the most classical Peronists- showed uniformity in the rejection of this mode of public protest, which in some cases (such as that of San Vicente), generated disturbances and forced the security forces to intervene.

To that position was added Kicillof himself, who was upset with these events, which responded “more to a political approach than to measure the management,” as one of the participants of the meeting told Clarín.

In that meeting of 3 and a half hours, an understanding was reached between officials and mayors, which aligned Kicillof with the communal chiefs, all annoyed with the actions of Grabois in Buenos Aires territory.