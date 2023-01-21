For the second day in a row, Lima was the epicenter of the protests in Peru. A crowd of protesters remained on the streets of the capital this Friday, trying to keep up the pulse after having come so far. Citizens from different regions of the country, mainly from the southern highlands, have gathered in the city in their most extreme attempt to be heard. The speeches by the president, Dina Boluarte, and her prime minister, Alberto Otárola, after the first day of the great mobilization once again enervated the organizers, as they accused them of not having any social agenda and of only inciting chaos to take the power.

The Plaza de San Martín, the usual place of concentration of the marches, in the historic center of Lima, woke up surrounded and flooded. For 16 hours, 50 units and 250 firefighters fought to put out the flames that consumed an old nearby house. Only rubble remained from the Marcionelli building, the seat of the Swiss Consulate General in the 1940s. The disaster, which finally dispersed the march, generated a fierce controversy: who caused the fire? The protesters or the police? The facts are the subject of investigation, although there are several testimonies from neighbors who assure that it was a tear gas bomb. The Minister of the Interior, Vicente Romero, dismissed this version: “It is totally false. It does not produce burns or fires. It just gives off gas.”

At the height of the conflict, which originated on December 7 after Pedro Castillo’s failed self-coup attempt, there are no indications from the authorities or the media to de-escalate the violence. Unlike the first day, this Friday most of the protesters headed towards the center of Lima instead of spreading to other districts. It was concentrated in the Plaza Bolognesi and in the University Park. Knowing that the objective of the citizens was to go to Congress, the Police redoubled their deployment and formed an impregnable cordon on Abancay Avenue, which was submerged in the toxic smoke of tear gas during several passages of the afternoon and night. . Once again, the protest did not achieve its goal. According to the Ombudsman’s Office, there were around thirty injuries.

In the regions, the district of Ilave, in Puno, was the most affected. A 62-year-old man, Isidro Arcata Mamani, died after being hit by a bullet that destroyed his left femur, and five citizens were seriously injured during a confrontation with security forces agents, two of them with firearms. They are José Hernani Lima, 46, and Edgar Mamani Maron, 39. Both were hit in the abdominal area. His prognosis is guarded. Scenes of the shooting by the agents at point-blank range have gone viral. In Puno, a rural police station in the district of Zepita was also set on fire. And, in Espinar, in the province of Cusco, the Antapaccay mining company was looted.

At the end of the day, seven State ministers offered a press conference. The Minister of Health, Rosa Gutiérrez, maintained that it causes her “pain to count injured patients every day” and made an appeal to “take care of our children and give peace to our country.” For his part, the Minister of the Interior, Vicente Romero, reported that seven protesters were arrested this Friday and that the number of arrests has risen to 378 since the start of the conflict. The outlook for the next few days is, for the moment, the same: a crowd that does not plan to give up on its demands and a government that has chosen to entrench itself in power in the face of the protests.

Follow all the international information on Facebook Y Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.