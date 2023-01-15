From a slope, with his heart racing and sweating cold, Reynaldo Puma contemplated the massacre last Monday in Juliaca, one of the towns in the southern Peruvian highlands that has risen up against the government of Dina Boluarte. On Independence Avenue —symbolic name given to it by fate—, outside the Manco Cápac airport, he clearly distinguished the unequal struggle: on one side, shields, helmets, bombs, and weapons; on the other, sticks, stones and slingshots. He could clearly foresee the outcome.

Puma did not dare to go down. Except when, amid the acid smoke from the tear gas, he began to hear bursts of fire. He felt a chill. He remembered an old massacre in the same place. In June 2011, six Juliaqueños lost their lives in their attempt to take over the airport. Their demand: the recovery of a river affected by informal mining. But this time he knew from the first shot that his countrymen could do worse. And he was not wrong. There were 17 protesters who died that afternoon. They were then joined by a 15-year-old boy who agonized for three days.

Cougar is a journalist. He has covered police cases and, therefore, various crimes. It could be said that he is hardened in misfortune. That the trade has built him an iron shell. But that Monday he cried. He saw how the Carlos Mongue Medrano was becoming a war hospital. As the bled bodies were arriving in motorbikes, tricycles and even linear motorcycles. The scene that made him falter was when a doctor jumped on a gurney and tried to revive a corpse. He gave him first aid, but he didn’t breathe again. Horror is the word he repeats the most on the other end of the phone. “It was not a confrontation,” sums up the Pachamama radio reporter.

Of the 52 injured in the province that faces Lake Titicaca, three are still in the intensive care unit for an induced coma due to the severity of their injuries. José Danilo Gutiérrez, 19, was shot in the back that compromised his large intestine and colon. His only family is his maternal aunt Luz Enríquez who, like the other families, is left with the helplessness of waiting. When will she wake up, but especially in what state. “It is not fair that they kill us as if we were animals. I feel frustrated, angry. We do not know how long his rehabilitation will last, ”she laments.

The day after this horror movie, the town of Juliaca demonstrated a greatness above its authorities. The Association of Funeral Homes of the province of San Román donated coffins for each of the victims.

That same Tuesday, the Ministry of the Interior announced that a policeman from the area had been burned by a mob of protesters in Juliaca. It was non-commissioned officer José Luis Soncco Quispe, 29 years old. What followed next was as inhuman as setting a person on fire. For the first time in the entire conflict -which began with the removal of President Pedro Castillo on December 7 and the succession of Dina Boluarte-, most of the media stopped reporting on the collateral impacts of the protests (how many millions are lost every day due to the road blockade, how it affects tourism, the mines suspend their operations) to worry about the dead. For one in particular. Along these lines, Congressman Jorge Montoya proposed declaring José Luis Soncco a martyr for the National Police and the defense of democracy.

They looked for his parents, peasants from the Qolliri community, in Canas. Between sobs, Eulogio Soncco, the father, said a phrase for which the channels stopped giving him a screen at the speed of light: “Because of that president, Peruvians are killing each other.” During the funeral, Don Eulogio did not rule out exhuming the body to perform a DNA test and certify that it is his son.

Protesters hold a blockade on the Pan-American highway to demand the resignation of Dina Boluarte in Arequipa, on January 12. DIEGO RAMOS (AFP)

The tragedy moved to Cusco in the middle of the week. The balance was thirty injured and one deceased. Remo Candia Guevara, president of the Anansaya Urinsaya Ccollana de Anta peasant community, was struck down with a shot to the chest. His farewell, as happened with the deceased from Juliaca, was massive. Even the Cienciano del Cusco soccer club publicly sent condolences to his relatives. For Josue Marocho, president of the Cusco regional youth assembly, Candia’s death is not a coincidence. He suspects that he was a law enforcement target. “A representative of the Paruro province was also shot, but he was able to recover. The two were leaders, heads of the organization, ”he points out.

The organization that Marocho directs has bases in the 13 provinces of Cusco and brings together young people between the ages of 15 and 29. He says that its members have concentrated in the capital of Cusco and currently there are 25,000, so they have had to make common pots, collections to be able to feed themselves. “We are not vandals. Since the strike began they have tried to stain the protest. We are no longer in a democracy. Democracy is a screen to justify the murders, ”he adds. According to the Ombudsman’s Office, 49 have died, 41 of them as a result of repression by the Armed Forces. And there could be more: Rosalino Flores, a 20-year-old student, is torn between life and death after being hit by 36 pellets in the torso. They have only been able to extract nine.

Cusco congresswoman Ruth Luque has criminally and constitutionally denounced Boluarte and a group of his former ministers for the deaths of the protesters. Luque maintains that the path towards unity and peace cannot be achieved with bullets. “It is necessary to understand that within the framework of all this protest there are genuine actors. I am referring to the Quechua and Aymara peasant communities who feel in different ways that a violation of their right to life, integrity, security and even the need to aspire to truth and justice has been generated, ”she says. .

Luque has a theory that other analysts have also outlined: that the discontent in the southern zone of Peru, which Lima looks down on, lies in the departure from power of a man with whom they identified. “It was a vote of vindication that Cusco gave to Pedro Castillo, a teacher, peasant and rondero. As they described it to me: ‘one just like us,’ he says. “Beyond Castillo’s fault and his corrupt circle, for a large sector of our compatriots it means that hope was taken from their claims and their exclusion,” he adds.

Last Friday, President Boluarte offered a speech to the nation, where she asked for forgiveness, but in turn minimized the clamor of the citizenry. And she made it clear that she doesn’t plan on giving up her position. “I will govern for the millions of Peruvians, not for that tiny group of extremist sectors that set fire to and destroy the country,” remarked the president, who met with a delegation from the Inter-American Court of Human Rights (IACHR) those days. The outlook is not encouraging. The collectives continue to organize to follow the protests, this time to be heard in Lima.

